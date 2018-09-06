Alberta artist builds a House of Peace at the Red Deer museum

Born in Hong Kong at the end of the Second World War, Alberta artist Amy Loewan was given the Chinese name Wai-Ping, which means ‘a gift of peace.’

With such a weighty moniker to live up to, it isn’t surprising that Loewan has been contemplating the meaning of peace throughout her seven decades of life.

Her mediation culminates in an exhibit at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery that asks viewers to also take up this rumination in their own lives. Loewan wants us to think about what we can personally do to make this world a better place.

The display, House Inspiring Peace opens on Friday with the Edmonton-based artist in attendance from 5 to 8 p.m. For over two decades, 74-year-old Loewan has explored the universal question of how to create a more harmonious world by using visual metaphors.

The highlight of her display is a large, three-dimensional Asian-style house, Loewan created of hand-cut paper in a peace symbol design. Viewers can enter it and read sentences running along the interior walls:

“If there is to be peace in the world, it must start between nations. If there is to be peace between nations, it must start in cities. If there is to be peace between cities, it must start with neighbours. If there is to be peace between neighbours, it must start at home. If peace is to start at home, it must start in the heart.”

The museum’s exhibits co-ordinator Kim Verrier said, the house “feels light and airy and at the same time, you feel you are being comforted.”

She feels moved whenever she stands in this peaceful environment and read sentiments handwritten by members of the public.

Loewan has woven some of these into house’s exterior paper and silk covered walls. They include the words respect, forgiveness, kindness.

Verrier said among Loewan’s inspirations is the ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu who observed: “If there is to be peace in the world… there must ultimately be peace in the home and peace in the heart.”

Around the house of peace, is a series of 13 watercolour Contemplations which use colour, light and geometric shapes to guide viewers in a meditative and spiritual experience.

Verrier hopes that Red Deer residents will take a few moments from their hectic lives to enter the House of Peace and be mindful of how they can personally make a difference to promote harmony within themselves, their families and their community.

Loewan has a Masters of Fine Arts degree from the University of Alberta and 100 exhibitions under her belt.

The show continues to Nov. 18.



