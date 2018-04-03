Alberta Associate Minister of Health, Brandy Payne is sworn in as a new cabinet minister in Edmonton. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alberta Briefs

College arts, science students will present research

Red Deer College undergraduate students will take part in the annual Agora Undergraduate Conference and the RDC Student Science Conference on Friday and Saturday.

Students from RDC’s School of Arts and Sciences will have the opportunity to present their research and connect with peers, faculty and community members in a conference setting.

On Friday students from both conferences will learn from keynote speaker Ute Wieden-Kothe from the University of Lethbridge. Widen-Kothe is a biochemist who specializes in RNA and proteins and regularly participates in community outreach.

Following this keynote presentation, students will continue their conference activities on Saturday with scholarly engagement and presentations specific to their disciplines.

Students from the Bachelor of Arts, Social Work and Media Studies & Professional Communication programs will present at the Agora Undergraduate Conference. At sessions moderated by RDC faculty, students will share research, essays, poster presentations or creative works on a variety of topics.

Students from the Bachelor of Science programs, including Biology, Chemistry, Engineering and other sciences, as well as Nursing students who have completed physiology research projects, will present their work at the Student Science Conference. Students will present posters on Friday evening and will deliver 15-minute discussions on a wide variety of topics throughout the day on Saturday. Award presentations will take place at the end of the conference.

Alberta associate health minister Payne says family first, won’t run in 2019

EDMONTON — Alberta Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne says she won’t run for re-election next year because juggling job responsibilities with her young family is proving too burdensome.

Payne says she wants to spend more time in Calgary with her husband and two young girls, aged six and one.

She announced her decision last week on Facebook, and says being away from her loved ones for long periods of time has been difficult.

Payne has been associate health minister for more than two years, steering efforts to reduce deaths and overdoses caused by opioids.

She is a first term legislature member, beating former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Jonathan Denis in the Calgary-Acadia constituency in the 2015 general election.

She is one of three NDP cabinet ministers who have had children while on executive council, along with Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean and Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley.

“One of the downsides of being an out-of-town member is that there is a lot of time away from family,” Payne said Tuesday.

“With young kids we were finding it was just too hard for me to be the mom that I wanted to be.”

Payne said her decision doesn’t reflect concerns that the NDP will lose seats in Calgary in the next election.

The city has been hit hard by falling job numbers due to the prolonged slump in oil prices.

“I’m hearing a lot more positivity in Calgary for the work that our government is doing,” she said.