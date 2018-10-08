Alberta-based Sundial part of cannabis-related study for dementia

Geoff Thompson, Sundial president, says his company will dig deeper into cannabis-related health solutions. Photo contributed

Can cannabis prove helpful for those with dementia? Central Alberta based Sundial is on a journey to find out.

Sundial Growers Inc. and the University of Saskatchewan will research together to dig deeper into cannabis-related health solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Sundial and the U of S have agreed to undertake clinical trials to study the efficacy of cannabis as a treatment for dementia.

“This unique study is the first step in our exciting collaboration, and will no doubt position the U of S as a national leader in advancing cannabis as a treatment for dementia,” Karen Chad, U of S research vice-president said in a statement.

The randomized and placebo-controlled, blinded dose-escalation study will take place at two extended care facilities in Saskatoon.

The university has chosen dementia as one area of focus for clinical trials due to serious national and international concerns about the impact dementia is having in countries with aging populations.

Secondary outcomes of the study include learning more about the impact of cannabis on patient anxiety, aggression, sleep, pain, cognitive stabilization, and nutrition when it is used as a treatment option for dementia.

Geoff Thompson, Sundial president, said it can take about six months to have answers for the secondary outcomes of the study.

“We don’t think we will solve dementia in the short term,” he said.

Thompson said similar studies have been done in the past, but this would be the first one, with a larger sample size. About 50 to 60 people will be part of the study.

Research aims to examine the degree to which patients can tolerate side effects of the drug, the dosage, and any adverse effects of dose escalation.

In July this year, Sundial signed a memorandum of understanding with University of Calgary for research and clinical studies related to cannabis for medicinal purposes. The partnership aligns with the University of Calgary’s strategic research areas of brain and mental health, as well as infections, inflammation and chronic diseases.

Sundial operates two facilities in Alberta, including its flagship, purpose-built modular cannabis production facility in Olds and a second production facility in Rocky View. The company plans to build a third facility in British Columbia.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

