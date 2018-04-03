Alberta Bike Swap coming back to Red Deer

The annual Alberta Bike Swap will be back in Red Deer for another year on May 11.

Typically a popular event in the community, the swap allows cyclists to browse available bikes in a safe space, while also raising money for local charitable groups.

The Red Deer swap takes place at Salon B at Westerner Park with consignment from 4 to 7 p.m., selling/buying from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. If bikes don’t pass a tech check they can’t be sold.

Bikes can also be donated between 4 and 8:30 p.m.



