Karel Blankenfeldt rides a 10-speed bike through the racks at a past bike swap event in Red Deer. Hosted by Alberta Bike Swap and the local Optimists Club of Red Deer, the swap brings together buyers and sellers under one roof to make bike transactions simpler and safer for all. (Advocate file photo)

Alberta Bike Swap coming back to Red Deer

The annual Alberta Bike Swap will be back in Red Deer for another year on May 11.

Typically a popular event in the community, the swap allows cyclists to browse available bikes in a safe space, while also raising money for local charitable groups.

The Red Deer swap takes place at Salon B at Westerner Park with consignment from 4 to 7 p.m., selling/buying from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. If bikes don’t pass a tech check they can’t be sold.

Bikes can also be donated between 4 and 8:30 p.m.


