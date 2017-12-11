File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Ronan Male and his mother Denise McCormack are shown in a handout photo.

Alberta boy, 6, honoured for quick action after diabetic mother collapses

EDMONTON — A six-year-old boy has been commended for his quick response when his diabetic mother collapsed in their Edmonton home earlier this year.

Ronan Male squirted a juice box into his mom’s mouth after she woke with low blood sugar and fell out of bed on May 10.

The two were alone because Ronan’s father was out of town at the time.

Denise McCormack managed to dial 911, but Ronan provided the necessary information to the operator and stayed on the line until an ambulance arrived.

He then told paramedics what they needed to know about what had happened.

Alberta Health’s Emergency Medical Services presented Ronan with an award during an assembly at St. Angela Catholic School, where he is in Grade 1.

“This young man’s actions demonstrate what a child is capable of, even in an emergency,” public education officer Alex Campbell said Monday.

“We are thankful this story had a positive outcome and I am proud of Ronan, as I am sure his parents are. Denise needed emergency care as fast as possible and she received it thanks to Ronan’s actions.”

“When I went to bed the night before, I did everything like usual, had a snack and checked my sugars,” said Ronan’s mother, 48.

The next thing she remembers is waking up to find paramedics in the living room.

Monica Grela, the officer who responded to the 911 call, said Ronan was “incredibly calm and helpful. He knew exactly how to react to an emergency.”

Ronan’s parents had taught him what to do if his mother had low blood sugar and was “acting funny.”

“When Ronan was about 3 1/2, we started teaching him what to do in an emergency and he has watched his dad help me when my sugars were low,” said McCormack. “We didn’t want to scare him but wanted him to understand what was going on and how he could help.”

“Ronan saved his mom’s life,” said Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne.

Previous story
Twenty more “state of emergency” shelter beds opened in Red Deer
Next story
Poll: Advocate readers support a supervised-injection site at Turning Point

Just Posted

Poll: Advocate readers support a supervised-injection site at Turning Point

Some residents don’t want to see a safe injection site in Red Deer

Twenty more “state of emergency” shelter beds opened in Red Deer

Council told Red Deer has the lowest number of shelter spaces in the province

An international junior hockey tournament is coming to Red Deer in 2018

City grants $75,000 to the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, to be co-hosted by Red Deer and Edmonton

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle

Police believe a semi-trailer wheel may have struck oncoming vehicle

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month