Alberta changing ‘cash cow’ photo radar to focus on safety, not money

EDMONTON — Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says it’s clear photo radar is being used as a cash cow by municipalities and he is implementing changes he thinks will fix that.

“It’s my intention that we are going to humanely put the cash cow down,” Mason told a legislature news conference Thursday.

Mason also released a third-party report showing that photo radar generates about $220 million a year in revenue while reducing collisions by about 1.4 per cent.

Municipalities keep almost three-quarters of that money and the rest goes to the province. There’s also a 15 per cent surcharge for a victims-of-crime fund.

The changes are to begin as early as June with photo radar to be banned at spots where the speed limit changes on highways.

Also in June, photo radar on high-speed, multi-lane highways won’t be allowed unless there is documented proof of safety concerns.

Municipalities will also have to begin posting on their websites all upcoming photo radar locations and the rationale for putting them there.

Mason said guidelines on where to put photo radar are to be updated, because the current ones brought in by the former Progressive Conservative government are vague and ineffective.

He said a good example of that is a current rules by which photo radar can be run on any four-lane highway regardless of the number of accidents.

“But the question is: where do most of the accidents take place? If you ask the police, they will tell you that most severe accidents take place at intersections,” said Mason.

“And yet most photo radar is not deployed at intersections. It’s deployed on long straightaways where people speed, and the accident rates there are much lower than they are at many intersections.”

Previous story
Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show
Next story
Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

Just Posted

Team Alberta takes wheelchair basketball gold

Team Alberta edges Team Ontario in 51-48 thriller

Biathlon women sweep the podium for second time

Biathlon women took top four spots in Thursday’s 10-km race

Red Deer firefighter is recovering, thanks community for support

Firefighters who help together, stick together. Red Deer firefighter medic Ben Barthel… Continue reading

Petroleum producers speak to Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers brings recommendations

Science fair is around the corner

Central Alberta Rotary Science Fair happens March 29 and 30.

Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show

The company held a trade show with seed crop science industry partners at the ag event centre

Gaudreau snaps goal drought to help Flames double up Islanders 4-2

CALGARY — The drought is over for Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau’s first goal… Continue reading

Federal government set to develop code of conduct for sport in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is developing a code of conduct for… Continue reading

Jay Baruchel has trained the dragon, now he’s letting go with ‘The Hidden World’

TORONTO — The first time actor Jay Baruchel stepped into a recording… Continue reading

Hockey ref says AC/DC support is giving him motivation in Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Enthusiastic AC/DC fan Steve McNeil says he’s feeling inspired to push even… Continue reading

Gardening: What are you planting in 2019?

What’s new in plants for 2019? Checking catalogues, greenhouses and stores will… Continue reading

Opinion: I spy another energy hypocrite

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. The mittens provided to… Continue reading

Canada’s bobsleigh team races World Cup on Calgary home track facing closure

CALGARY — Canada’s skeleton and bobsled teams will race a World Cup… Continue reading

Most Read