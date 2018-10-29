Alberta city honouring four Humboldt Broncos players close to fundraising goal

ST. ALBERT, Canada — An Alberta city is close to hitting its goal of $500,000 to honour four Humboldt Broncos who had played for various hockey teams there.

Officials with the St. Albert’s Humboldt Remembrance Committee say they were touched by the loss of 16 people who died in April when the junior hockey team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided at a Saskatchewan intersection.

Four of those who died — Logan Hunter, Jaxon Joseph, Conner Lukan and Stephen Wack — previously played hockey in St. Albert.

Committee members have said they wanted to do something to remember them in the city just north of Edmonton.

They’ve now raised $438,000 through fundraising, including an event called the Jersey Gala on Friday, and more than $250,000 in kind.

Once expenses have been paid, including a bronze stick sculpture and four memorial benches, the remaining $350,000 will be used for scholarships in the names of the four players.

People can donate until Nov. 5 directly to the committee or through the website www.jerseygala.com.

