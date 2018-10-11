What a difference a few weeks makes. Harvestig got off to a good start in August, then September and October happened. Alberta has 7.8 million acres of unharvested crops because of the lousy weather. Red Deer Advocate file photo

Alberta crop commissions warning that farmers facing terrible harvest season

Crop commissions want government and crop insurers to act quickly

Alberta crop commissions are preparing the government to expect the worst.

Team Alberta, comprised of barley, canola, pulse and wheat commissions, is shining a spotlight on an agriculture industry that has $3 billion worth of crops standing in fields because of a horrible fall harvesting season.

“The conditions at this point in the fall are worse this year than in 2016 when weather caused many acres to remain unharvested in Alberta,” said Alberta Pulse Growers chair D’Arcy Hilgartner.

“Team Alberta is working to help ease the burden on farmers by initiating proactive discussions with government officials who are in a position to help farmers.”

As of Wednesday, only 26 per cent of canola crops and 34 per cent of pulse crops, such as beans, lentils and legumes, had been harvested. For wheat and barley, 57 per cent of crops are off the fields.

Across the province, 7.8 million acres remain unharvested.

Alberta Barley chair Jason Lenz said farmers need to know what will be done.

“Farmers need an early and clear indication of what the next steps might be in dealing with severely downgraded and high moisture crops,” said Lenz.

“Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) needs to make prompt decisions to deal with claims and communicate information to farmers in a timely manner.”

Alberta Canola chair Renn Breitkreuz said many crops are being harvested wet, which adds to costs for those who have drying or aeration equipment.

So much crop is coming in wet that some grain buyers with drying capacity are at capacity and not taking any more.

Much of Alberta’s wheat crop still in the field will be downgraded to feed — resulting in $240 million in milling quality losses, said Alberta Wheat Commission chair Kevin Bender.

“We remain hopeful farmers can get back to harvesting soon but 2018 will be a major hit to the bottom line,” said Bender.

Team Alberta said resources are available to help farmers. “Six Things You Can Do to Stay Resilient this Harvest Season” is available at Domore.ag. There is also help through the Alberta Health Services Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mirror fire prompts reminder for homeowners
Next story
Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Just Posted

RDC starts the process of hiring new leader by next June

RDC has hired a head-hunting firm to help fill retiring president Joel… Continue reading

Alberta crop commissions warning that farmers facing terrible harvest season

Crop commissions want government and crop insurers to act quickly

Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal for RDC

The goal is to have them ready for students by fall 2021.

Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery

Red Deer man and Rimbey man will appear in court Oct. 24

Mirror fire prompts reminder for homeowners

Fireplace and wood stove inspections recommended

Discussing the soldiers behind the First World War

Dr. Tim Cook spoke at Red Deer College twice Thursday

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry with the toxic metal cadmium is showing up… Continue reading

With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed

NEW YORK — Sears is being pummeled before the opening bell on… Continue reading

Russian rocket failure raises questions for launch of Canadian astronaut

MONTREAL — Russia says it is suspending manned space launches pending a… Continue reading

Parti Quebecois add 10th seat at legislature after judicial recount in Gaspe

QUEBEC — The Parti Quebecois has added a tenth seat at the… Continue reading

#MeToo encouraging for young Canadian females, survey suggests

TORONTO — A majority of Canadian girls and young women have found… Continue reading

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Most Read