Alberta cuts pay, benefits for presidents of colleges and universities

EDMONTON — Presidents at Alberta’s colleges and universities are getting a pay cut.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt announced Tuesday that Alberta is bringing in a pay grid for the 20 leaders of its post-secondary institutions, to be fully in effect two years from now.

Schmidt said the salaries vary widely and the pay, particularly the bonus money, was out of step with other schools and equivalent public service jobs.

“The base salary levels ensure that presidents are fairly compensated for the scope and complexity of the work that they do on behalf of Albertans,” Schmidt told a news conference at the legislature.

“By eliminating executive bonuses, we are bringing presidential pay more in line with that of the broader public sector and with that of (post-secondary) presidents in comparable jurisdictions across the country.”

Schmidt said he didn’t expect much pushback from the presidents.

“All of our college presidents and university presidents are deeply committed to public service, and they recognize that their roles are ultimately about public service and compensation is a secondary consideration,” said Schmidt.