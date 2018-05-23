Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Alberta is drawing a diplomatic line in the sand at the western premiers conference in Yellowknife over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Deputy premier Sarah Hoffman says she wants the final communique from the meeting to express all-party support for the pipeline project, and says she won’t sign if that doesn’t happen.

She says other issues being discussed, such as pharmacare, are ultimately moot if Canada can’t agree on measures to produce the wealth needed to pay for such programs.

Leaders from western Canadian provinces and territories are holding a morning meeting today in the Northwest Territories capital.

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s government is fighting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would triple the amount of oil flowing from Alberta to the British Columbia coast.

Alberta says the expansion is critical to the national economy.

The government has passed legislation that allows it to reduce oil flowing to B.C., which could drive up gas prices and other fuel-related costs.

