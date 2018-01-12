Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

A 44-year-old Alberta elementary school teacher is facing several child exploitation charges.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) arrested a 44-year-old man on Thursday.

Police say the man is a teacher at Brocket Elementary School, east of Pincher Creek, and is involved in various youth programs in the community of the Piikani Nation Reserve.

“While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police,” states an ICE press release. “Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.”

Investigators have seized several computers from his Pincher Creek home for forensic examination.

Const. Jason Richmond stated that the school board is working closely with investigators regarding the incident and social workers are speaking with students.

This has been an ongoing investigation since July 2017 after ICE received a referral from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning a social media user uploading child sexual exploitation materials.

“ICE conducted an investigation to identify the user, and only recently learned the suspect was a teacher,” states the release.

Mark Anderson is expected to appear in provincial court in Lethbridge on Jan. 30. Anderson is charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography.

ICE is an integrated team consisting of Lethbridge Police, Calgary Police, Medicine Hat Police, and RCMP members, and investigates offences involving child pornography, any computer-related child sexual abuse, child luring over the Internet, voyeurism involving victims under the age of 18, and child sex trade/tourism.

