Two transformers were tripped at this electricity transmission substation south of Sylvan Lake about the same time as an earthquake hit the area. The problem, which cut power to 4,600 customers for up to 90 minutes, has not yet been conclusively linked to the quake. Photo provided by AltaLink

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends fracking well linked to Monday earthquake

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — The Alberta Energy Regulator has ordered a company to suspend fracking operations at a well site linked to an earthquake that was felt in the communities of Red Deer and Sylvan Lake.

Natural Resources Canada says the 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in central Alberta around 5:55 a.m. on Monday.

The regulator says Vesta Energy Ltd. must suspend hydraulic fracturing operations at the site in order to protect the public and the environment.

It says the Calgary-based company must submit a report of all seismic activity in the area since April and specific fracturing data for the well site from Jan. 29 to Monday.

The regulator has also ordered Vesta to file a plan to eliminate or reduce future seismic activity from fracturing.

Hydraulic fracturing involves pumping chemicals and sand underground to break up rocks to help get oil and natural gas flowing.

“A Vesta representative contacted the AER through the 24-hour emergency response number at 06:20 a.m. on March 4, 2019, and informed the AER that seismic activity of magnitude 4.32 was detected due to Vesta’s fracturing at the site, and that Vesta had shut down the fracturing operation,” the regulator said in a release Tuesday.

“All operations at the site are suspended immediately unless otherwise directed in writing by the director.”

There were no immediate reports of damage but the community of Sylvan Lake said the power went out in most of the town Monday morning.

Natural Resources Canada’s website says the tremor was classified as a light earthquake.

Vesta officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company’s website says its operates in the Joffre Duvernay shale oil basin in central Alberta and had 84 producing wells on-stream last year.

“We strive to operate responsibly every day with as little impact to the environment as possible,” reads the website. ”The health and safety of our employees, contractors and surrounding communities is of utmost importance and something we take very seriously.”

Previous story
Angling to win the fishing trip of a lifetime

Just Posted

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends fracking well linked to Monday earthquake

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — The Alberta Energy Regulator has ordered a company… Continue reading

This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week. H —… Continue reading

Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Group of local investors behind proposal to build dome on east side of Highway 2

Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read