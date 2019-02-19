Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association support the coalition opposing the federal carbon tax. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Alberta farmers await Saskatchewan court decision on carbon tax

Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association applaud Saskatchewan government

Alberta wheat farmers are cheering on the Saskatchewan government in its battle against the federal carbon tax.

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association supports action taken by the Saskatchewan government, and others, to oppose the establishment of a carbon tax by the federal government.

Saskatchewan has asked the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal to rule on whether the carbon tax is constitutional.

Growers say a federal carbon tax hurts farmers because wheat is sold into the global market and the tax makes Canadian grain less competitive.

“It’s more important than just the wheat. Whether you’re a corn grower, barley, wheat or canola, this impacts all of us. So when you finally have a government that’s going to stand up and say we’re not going to accept this, what a real exciting thing,” said Matt Sawyer, an association director with a mixed farm west of Acme.

“We have to move forward and implement policy with sound science, sound business practices, that enables our country to compete at a global level. If we continue to handcuff our industry with these ridiculous taxes that have no bearing whatsoever on our environment, and our sustainability, then we are really in trouble. That’s why we have to stand up. Enough is enough.”

He said the carbon tax has impacted Alberta farmers when it comes to the cost of transportation, manufacturing of farm equipment, products like fertilizer, and more.

Related:

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

Smaller companies fear they’ll be unable to pass on carbon tax costs: poll

Sawyer said much has been done in the past 20 years to reduce the impact of farming on the environment, such as using cleaner burning diesel engines, zero-till practices and watershed projects.

“People always say we’re the first environmentalists. We’re out there with boots on the ground, or boots in the barn.

“I think that the track record of commercial producers, whether you’re the dairy guy from Lacombe, or the chicken guy from Vegreville, everybody has made steps to be as environmentally sustainable and energy efficient as you can.”

He said farmers in Alberta are enduring the tax because Premier Rachel Notley sided with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to look good to special interest groups, tying the hands of the oil and gas industry.

“Reducing pollution is key — it’s not about the carbon tax. They implemented (the carbon tax) solely on a social license to try to look good, and what an absolute backfire that was.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
TSB says improved tankers involved in Manitoba derailment that spilled crude
Next story
Red Deer College introduces safety app

Just Posted

Alberta investing $3.7B to move oil by rail, leasing cars

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it’s investing $3.7 billion to move… Continue reading

Red Deer College introduces safety app

Safe RDC provides reliabilty and speed

Alberta farmers await Saskatchewan court decision on carbon tax

Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association applaud Saskatchewan government

Halifax fire claims seven Syrian refugee children: ‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’

HALIFAX — Seven children, all members of a Syrian refugee family, died… Continue reading

Pro-pipeline protest convoy reaches Ottawa after rolling across country

OTTAWA — A convoy of angry Albertans and other westerners rolled up… Continue reading

Historic win for Team Nunavut at Canada Winter Games

Four years in the making boiled down to a collection of firsts… Continue reading

Millennial Money: Make your funds move at the speed of life

Change is constant — especially when you’re young. Chances are you’ll cycle… Continue reading

TSB says improved tankers involved in Manitoba derailment that spilled crude

ST. LAZARE, Man. — Federal investigators say CN rail cars that spilled… Continue reading

Vancouver duo faced health scare while making Oscar-nominated ‘Animal Behaviour’

TORONTO — Husband-and-wife filmmakers Alison Snowden and David Fine had almost finished… Continue reading

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard drops second-round match against Simona Halep

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is out of the… Continue reading

Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld dies in Paris

PARIS — Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s iconic couturier whose designs had an unprecedented… Continue reading

Canadian women beat US 2-0 to win inaugural Rivalry Series

DETROIT — The inaugural Rivalry Series was created to give Canada and… Continue reading

Don Cherry blasts Hurricanes as ‘jerks’; team responds with his words on T-shirt

TORONTO — Don Cherry’s latest rant about the Carolina Hurricanes and their… Continue reading

Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

NASHVILLE — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the… Continue reading

Most Read