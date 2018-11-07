Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer frees deer by shooting its antler

WHITECOURT, Alta. — An Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer has been caught on video using his gun to separate a pair of male deer with locked antlers.

Greg Gilbertson was driving a side road near Whitecourt, northwest of Edmonton, early on Oct. 10 when he came across the pair.

He said one deer looked dead, but the other deer was struggling to free itself.

Gilbertson says he called Fish and Wildlife and an officer came to the scene.

The officer decided to shoot the antler of one of the animals to separate the two deer.

Although one of the deer had to be put down due to its injuries, the other one ran away.

Gilbertson says he has since seen the freed deer and it’s doing well. (CTV Edmonton)

