Alberta government makes Legal Aid lawyers available at bail hearings

CALGARY — The Alberta government is making Legal Aid lawyers available at first appearance bail hearings.

It says the measure will reduce court backlogs and help Albertans understand their rights.

Currently, many people accused of crimes represent themselves during the bail process.

The duty counsel will provide advice and may also attend bail hearings and speak on behalf of the accused.

The NDP government says by reducing the number of court appearances, it will free up time and resources in the courts and remand centres.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says a review of Alberta’s bail system in 2016 found it’s crucial that decision-makers have the most important information in front of them.

“Making Legal Aid duty counsel available at first appearance bail hearings is a key part of that,” she said in a release Wednesday. ”This initiative will help balance public safety with the need to protect the rights of individuals.”

Earlier this week, the president of the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association excoriated the government for its funding of Legal Aid.

In an open letter to Ganley, Ian Savage wrote that the program needs $150 million a year to operate properly, but only got $89 million in the most recent budget. He urged the province to bump up Legal Aid funding by 65 per cent over four years, starting with a 40 per cent increase this year.

He said defence lawyers would be withholding unpaid services to exert pressure on the government and highlight the true cost.

The New Democrats have increased funding for Legal Aid by nearly 40 per cent since they took office in 2015. The province is in the midst of negotiating a new funding and governance agreement with Legal Aid Alberta and the Law Society of Alberta.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

Just Posted

Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

The son of a man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in… Continue reading

Man in huge weapons bust gets prison

Nearly 30 firearms and stolen property seized in November 2017 police search

Municipalities fighting for share of bankrupt oilpatch assets

Lacombe and Clearwater Counties among 11 rural municipalities seeking secured creditor status

Carr downplays tanker traffic risk, says legislation not developed yet

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government hasn’t yet “landed” on its promised… Continue reading

Broncos hockey player Conner Lukan loved most animals, watched ‘The Bachelor’

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — He tore around on quads, roughhoused with his… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Rielly helping to lead Leafs pushback against Bruins ahead of crucial Game 4

TORONTO — Morgan Rielly would head back to Vancouver early in his… Continue reading

Police confirm fleeing suspect shot dead by RCMP was Calgary woman’s killer

CALGARY — Police have confirmed that a fleeing suspect who was shot… Continue reading

Red Deerians celebrate 100 years of CNIB

Central Albertans celebrated a century of change for blind and partially sighted… Continue reading

33 abused Chihuahuas found in Maryland SUV

When the animal control investigator first got the call, he didn’t believe… Continue reading

Red Deer man who helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles suffers heart attack

GoFundMe page has been launched to support him and his family

Melting Arctic sea ice may be behind endless winter: scientists

Scientists are suspecting that not enough winter in the Arctic has led… Continue reading

Canada’s oldest blood donor says busy mind, vitamins helped her give back

VANCOUVER — Beatrice Janyk credits vitamins, 12 hours of sleep a day,… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring in 30 NHL players, alumni for event

Organizers behind a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos say… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month