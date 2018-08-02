Alberta Health Services inspects Red Deer McDonald’s

The inspection came after a customer claimed to purchase a latte containing cleaning solution

A Red Deer McDonald’s was inspected after a customer claimed to purchase a latte containing cleaning solution late last year.

Alberta Health Services says it inspected the McDonald’s on 22 Street and its equipment cleaning procedures Thursday.

“We are working with the operator to collect further information in order to investigate an alleged exposure occurring in December 2017, which has now come to our attention,” said Melissa Ballantyne, AHS Communications-Central Zone senior communications advisor.

Ballantyne said regular semi-annual inspections occur at this restaurant, with the most recent inspection coming May 23.

A follow-up inspection was conducted May 25 after a buildup of grease under a piece of equipment was noted during the May 23 inspection. The grease buildup was addressed in the following inspection.

Laura Munzar, McDonald’s Canada spokesperson, said health and safety of every guest is McDonald’s and franchisees’ absolute priority.

“We are aware that there are other isolated incidents of this nature. Even one incident is too many,” said Munzar. “While the specialty coffee machines and usage procedures are of the highest industry standards, we are immediately re-enforcing proper cleaning procedures with all McDonald’s restaurants.”

The specific incident at the Red Deer restaurant was not confirmed by McDonald’s Canada.

Earlier this week, a pregnant woman in Lethbridge said she was served a cleaning agent instead of a latte at a McDonald’s restaurant.

READ MORE: Alberta mom served cleaning solution instead of latte, McDonald’s says sorry

A spokesperson for McDonald’s issued an apology on behalf of Dan Brown, the Lethbridge restaurant franchisee.

Alberta Health Services says public health officers are investigating the incident, but McDonald’s says a health inspector has visited the restaurant and is not investigating further.

With files from Canadian Press

Previous story
Truck engulfed in flames in Red Deer

Just Posted

Truck engulfed in flames in Red Deer

The fire was on 45 Street near Taylor Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday

Red Deer is about to get rock’n

Event celebrates culture of 1950s, 1960s and 1970s

Two months in for Sylvan Lake’s new health service

Advanced Ambulatory Service fills need

Growing concern in Central Alberta over shortage of EpiPens and other medications

Severely allergic residents can use expired EpiPens in an emergency

Former prison employee sentenced to four months for helping Bowden inmate escape

Peter Edgar gave money and cash to inmate behind bars who later escaped in 2015

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at Parkland Mall

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which… Continue reading

Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen’s grotesque caricature

JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading

Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

NEW YORK — The themes and trappings are familiar for an Ernest… Continue reading

Egypt names Aguirre as national coach despite investigation

CAIRO — Javier Aguirre became the new coach of Egypt on Thursday… Continue reading

Meyer on hot seat over handling of assistant abuse claims

Urban Meyer’s Ohio State program has been one of the best in… Continue reading

Hot African air brings scorching heat, dust to Europe

MADRID — Hot air from Africa is bringing a new heatwave to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month