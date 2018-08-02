Alberta Health Services inspects Red Deer McDonald’s

The inspection came after a customer claimed to purchase a latte containing cleaning solution

A Red Deer McDonald’s was inspected after a customer claimed to purchase a latte containing cleaning solution late last year.

Alberta Health Services says it inspected the McDonald’s on 22 Street and its equipment cleaning procedures Thursday.

“We are working with the operator to collect further information in order to investigate an alleged exposure occurring in December 2017, which has now come to our attention,” said Melissa Ballantyne, AHS Communications-Central Zone senior communications advisor.

Ballantyne said regular semi-annual inspections occur at this restaurant, with the most recent inspection coming May 23.

A follow-up inspection was conducted May 25 after a buildup of grease under a piece of equipment was noted during the May 23 inspection. The grease buildup was addressed in the following inspection.

Laura Munzar, McDonald’s Canada spokesperson, said health and safety of every guest is McDonald’s and franchisees’ absolute priority.

“We are aware that there are other isolated incidents of this nature. Even one incident is too many,” said Munzar. “While the specialty coffee machines and usage procedures are of the highest industry standards, we are immediately re-enforcing proper cleaning procedures with all McDonald’s restaurants.”

The specific incident at the Red Deer restaurant was not confirmed by McDonald’s Canada.

Earlier this week, a pregnant woman in Lethbridge said she was served a cleaning agent instead of a latte at a McDonald’s restaurant.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s issued an apology on behalf of Dan Brown, the Lethbridge restaurant franchisee.

Alberta Health Services says public health officers are investigating the incident, but McDonald’s says a health inspector has visited the restaurant and is not investigating further.

With files from Canadian Press