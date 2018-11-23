Alberta man accused of sexually abusing teen girls to testify in own defence

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man accused of sexually abusing teen girls says he will take the stand in his own defence.

Trevor Pritchard of Coaldale faces charges of sexual assault, child luring and possession of child pornography.

His lawyer, William Wister, told Lethbridge Court of Queen’s Bench that he has advised Pritchard of his right to silence.

Wister also told the court that he has advised Pritchard that his application to have his criminal background exempt from cross-examination has been rejected.

Pritchard has three prior convictions for sexually assaulting adolescent girls in 2004, 2009 and 2010.

Justice Johnna Kubik is hearing the case without a jury and Pritchard is to start testifying on Tuesday.

“I’ve discussed the issue of him testifying, and on numerous occasions I’ve advised him of his right to silence,” Wister said Friday. “I’ve advised him of the onus on the Crown to prove all the elements … and he does not have to testify.”

Last April, Pritchard pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and child luring in a separate case involving other teens.

It was his fourth conviction for sexually assaulting adolescent girls, which prompted the Crown to seek to have him designated as a dangerous offender.

Pritchard is seeking to withdraw those guilty pleas.

His lawyer at the time argued that Pritchard was not fully aware of the implications of pleading guilty. People designated as dangerous offenders can be kept in jail indefinitely.

The application to withdraw the guilty pleas is to go before another judge in February. (Lethbridge News Now)

Previous story
Alberta planning eight new parks for land protection and recreation
Next story
Alberta registered nurses, nurse practitioners to prescribe drugs, order X-rays

Just Posted

Woman found not guilty of impaired driving causing death and injury charges

Judge said not enough evidence to prove impairment in August 2017 collision

Red Deer council to discuss boosting gross salaries to make up for loss of tax-free allowance

Net salaries would stay the same, said mayor

Red Deer city council to consider an agreement with the province to help preserve Parsons House

A ‘memorandum of understanding’ could put province’s fears to rest: city manager

Red Deer council to debate supervised consumption site location

Turning Point wants to relocate to Railyards

Red Deer’s construction season is stretched by mild November weather

‘The weather is sure helping us now!’ says Games chair

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Ducks rally for 2-1 overtime win against Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and the… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement after decorated career

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — What was to be a swan-song season for… Continue reading

Oilers acquire defenceman Wideman from Senators for sixth-round pick in 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the… Continue reading

Tennis great Billie Jean King feted for 75th birthday

NEW YORK — Billie Jean King is celebrating her 75th birthday, which… Continue reading

AGO steps up fundraising campaign with nearly $1 million needed in a week

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is stepping up efforts to… Continue reading

UPDATE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Most Read