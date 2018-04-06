Alberta man charged in farm shooting will let a jury decide his fate

Alberta man charged after shots were fired during a confrontation on his rural property will let a jury decide his fate. About 50 supporters of Edouard Maurice stood outside the Okotoks courthouse. (Photo by The Canadian Press).

OKOTOKS, Alta. — The lawyer for an Alberta man charged after shots were fired during a confrontation on his rural property will let a jury decide his fate.

About 50 supporters of Edouard Maurice lined the sidewalk into the courthouse in Okotoks, south of Calgary, to shake his hand as he made a brief appearance on charges of aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

RCMP were called to the property Feb. 25 after a homeowner allegedly confronted two people rummaging through his vehicles.

Shots were fired and one of the suspects was later found with an arm injury and taken to hospital.

Defence lawyer Tonii Roulston said outside court Maurice will plead not guilty and put the case before a jury.

She says this is a case where an individual has a right to not only defend his property but to defend his family as well.

Maurice’s next court date is April 20.

The Canadian Press