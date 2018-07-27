Alberta man faces fraud charges over fracking product

RED DEER — A central Alberta man faces fraud charges over an oilfield product that was supposed to have resulted in big profits.

RCMP say investors instead lost $2.6 million.

“It was one of the larger fraud files we’ve had in the area,” Const. William Lewadniuk of the Red Deer Financial Crimes Unit said Friday.

Lewadniuk said the man was selling a product he said would make fracking operations at oilwells cheaper and more environmentally friendly. He said, for example, he could cut the number of trucks needed on a fracking site to one from five.

“He was offering investors the chance to get in on the ground floor for a revolutionary new fracking product,” Lewadniuk said.

“He represented the product as if it was going to be sold to another company. If a company’s going to be bought out by another company, typically the stock goes up.”

Lewadniuk said the product had never been tested in a commercial setting or at a real oilwell. Nor, he said, can police guarantee the seller developed the product himself.

Still, at least 16 investors bit.

“It’s entirely possible there are additional victims,” Lewadniuk said.

After several years passed with no buyout or payout, investors starting asking questions. The man then cut refund cheques.

“All of the cheques bounced,” said Lewadniuk.

The matter was referred to Blackfalds RCMP in 2013. Eventually, Lewadniuk’s office became involved in a complex investigation that had to unravel a money trail through several numbered companies.

Dane Skinner of Sylvan Lake was arrested Wednesday.

He has been released from custody and is to appear in Red Deer provincial court Aug. 8.

He faces charges of fraud, money laundering and uttering threats.

Previous story
AHS pledges to hire 15 more nurses as union arranges meeting with minister over ‘staffing crisis’
Next story
ReThink Red Deer wants to build world’s largest pollinator hotel

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Mirror residents hope to save fire department

About 50 attended community meeting last Wednesday on future of volunteer-strapped fire department

Red Deer armwrestler preparing for major competitions

Matt Mask is a confident, sometimes boastful and intense competitor in the… Continue reading

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

Reading College students graduate with smiles

Red Deer Optimist Clubs Reading College helps Grade 2 students with their reading and writing skills

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

ReThink Red Deer wants to build world’s largest pollinator hotel

Red Deer could join the litany of Prairies communities claiming a world’s… Continue reading

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Feds register surplus of $3.2 billion over first two months of fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a surplus of $641 million in… Continue reading

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten more former students have sued Ohio State University… Continue reading

Nod for Disney’s $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

NEW YORK — Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment… Continue reading

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape

WASHINGTON — A secret recording of Donald Trump discussing payments to a… Continue reading

Putin ready to invite Trump to Russia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month