Alberta man gets life in prison for drunken shooting of former girlfriend

CALGARY — A southern Alberta man who admitted to shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times but was too drunk to remember it has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

A jury returned with the verdict Tuesday in the trial of Glenn Randall, who was charged in the January 2015 death of Brenda Walker in her home east of Calgary.

Randall, who was 52 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Jurors heard that Randall and Walker had been in a relationship which the 49-year-old woman ended in 2014.

Walker was found dead in her home in the community of Strathmore shortly after she called 911 for help, and police said soon after her death that there was no history of domestic violence involving the pair.

Randall admitted to shooting Walker six times, but his defence team argued he should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Previous story
Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer frees deer by shooting its antler
Next story
Lax oversight of high-speed wireless contracts could be costly: Alberta auditor

Just Posted

Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

City official hopes it stays that way

Snow clearing started early in Red Deer this winter

Red Deerians will see a change in city-wide plowing signs

AgSmart show will introduce new farm technologies next summer at Olds College

More info on AgSmart is available at Agri-Trade show

Red Deer creates real-time homeless list

Federal funding helping Red Deer and other communities across Canada

NOVA employees raise $750,000 for United Way

Over 400 employees participate

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Study finds emotional abuse to be a major issue in Canadian sport

TORONTO — Imagine a teacher telling a child: you’re fat. You’re a… Continue reading

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Sheldon Kennedy’s sexual abuse case against hockey coach Graham James rocked Canadian… Continue reading

Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

HAVANA — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky… Continue reading

Writers’ Trust to hand out total $260,000 in prizes for literary excellence

TORONTO — Seven of Canada’s top literary minds are set to be… Continue reading

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei… Continue reading

Most Read