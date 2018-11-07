Alberta man gets life in prison for drunken shooting of former girlfriend

CALGARY — A southern Alberta man who admitted to shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times but was too drunk to remember it has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

A jury returned with the verdict Tuesday in the trial of Glenn Randall, who was charged in the January 2015 death of Brenda Walker in her home east of Calgary.

Randall, who was 52 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Jurors heard that Randall and Walker had been in a relationship which the 49-year-old woman ended in 2014.

Walker was found dead in her home in the community of Strathmore shortly after she called 911 for help, and police said soon after her death that there was no history of domestic violence involving the pair.

Randall admitted to shooting Walker six times, but his defence team argued he should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.