Alberta missionaries among the Canadians heading home from riot-stricken Haiti

MONTREAL — A group of Canadian missionaries who were trapped in Haiti due to violent street protests are on their way home to Canada.

Michelle Guenther of Alberta-based Haiti Arise says the 24 group members were flown out of Port-au-Prince yesterday and most of them will arrive in Calgary this afternoon.

Missionaries Wade and Marilyn Fitzpatrick say the group had to be taken to the airport by helicopter because the roads are blocked by burning tires and protesters armed with rocks and guns.

They say they’re happy to be home but are worried about the Haitians who risk running out of food and water if the roads don’t reopen soon.

Some 113 Quebec tourists who had been trapped at a Haitian resort by the protests were also evacuated to the airport by helicopter and were flown to Montreal last night on a chartered commercial flight.

Protests have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, spurred by anger about about skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Walk Off the Earth and Busty and the Bass perform at a free Games concert in downtown Red Deer tonight

Just Posted

House in Calgary destroyed in fire following apparent explosion, officials say

CALGARY — A house was destroyed when a fire broke out following… Continue reading

Alberta missionaries among the Canadians heading home from riot-stricken Haiti

MONTREAL — A group of Canadian missionaries who were trapped in Haiti… Continue reading

Walk Off the Earth and Busty and the Bass perform at a free Games concert in downtown Red Deer tonight

Show is in heated tent off Celebration Plaza at 6:30 p.m.

Jason Kenney pledges education revamp if UCP wins power in Alberta

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says if his United Conservative… Continue reading

400-plus vehicles written off since acid spill on B.C. highway last year: ICBC

TRAIL, B.C. — British Columbia’s public auto insurer says about 450 vehicles… Continue reading

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

South African activists try to protect endangered pangolins

JOHANNESBURG — As World Pangolin Day is marked around the globe, Saturday,… Continue reading

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt, B.C.

Greg and Gerry Latham spent Friday morning scrambling to pack up family… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual assault: British newspaper

LONDON — A British newspaper says police in London are investigating an… Continue reading

Graham: U.S. should be stronger on Canadians detained in China

MUNICH — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday the response by the… Continue reading

Conservative leaders to attend pro-pipeline rally in Saskatchewan

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS MOOSOMIN, Sask. — Federal Tory leader… Continue reading

Games athletes making themselves at home at RDC

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Welcome message from the mayor

On behalf of Red Deer city council, the City of Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read