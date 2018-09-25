Alberta NDP asks ethics commissioner to review Jason Kenney’s trip to India

EDMONTON — The Alberta NDP caucus has asked the ethics commissioner to look into Opposition Leader Jason Kenney’s trip last week to India.

During the trip, Kenney, United Conservative energy critic Prasad Panda, and trade critic Devin Dreeshen toured the massive Jamnagar oil refinery on India’s west coast.

Kenney has since talked about the refinery, owned by Reliance Industries, and the company’s interest in doing business with Canada.

NDP legislature member Heather Sweet, speaking on behalf of the caucus, noted Tuesday that Panda used to work for Reliance and still has shares in it.

She has asked Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler to determine if the trip and Kenney’s public comments violated legislature rules by benefiting Panda financially.

“Does the amount of publicity Mr. Kenney has given this particular facility, both online and in radio interviews, constitute an increase in publicity and awareness?” Sweet said in a letter to Trussler.

“Does this provide a benefit to the company, and therefore a benefit to Mr. Panda?”

Kenney said he and Panda worked on these issues with the ethics commissioner before going abroad.

“That’s just ridiculous,” said Kenney.

“Everything we did on this trip was already cleared with the ethics commissioner.”

He said the NDP caucus, and Premier Rachel Notley’s government are grasping at straws to smear his good-faith attempt to drum up business for the province.

He labelled it ”ankle-biting criticism.”

“I wish instead they (the NDP) would have looked at this constructively and said, ‘Good on any member of the legislature for trying to advance Alberta’s commercial interests abroad,’” said Kenney.

During the six-day trip Kenney met with senior government officials and industry executives to discuss oil investment along with concerns about tariffs on Alberta pulse crops.

Trade Minister Deron Bilous announced last week his office is doing “damage control” and making follow-up calls to Indian officials to make sure Kenney’s discussions did not cause confusion or conflict with Alberta’s trade policy.

Notley has mocked the trip, calling Kenney “the minister of make believe.”

She also noted that Kenney, speaking to TV media in India, urged investment in Alberta, citing her government’s low tax regime and efficient power pricing.

Kenney has long criticized Alberta’s taxes at home, saying they need to be reduced and that far from encouraging investment are in fact curtailing it.

Asked by reporters to reconcile those two statements, Kenney said, “I’m trying to put the best possible gloss on Alberta as a destination for investment abroad.

“I’m not going to go abroad and down-talk Alberta, but I obviously believe that tax rates and the red tape burden are too high in Alberta.”

Kenney was asked if he mislead the Indian public.

“No,” he replied.

He said he could have qualified his remarks to the Indian media by detailing his party’s concerns with NDP-led changes and hikes to Alberta’s tax system — including the carbon levy — but said that would not have been proper.

“That would have been politicking overseas, which would have been inappropriate,” he said.

“I’m in politics to fight for lower taxes and that will be central to our platform, including the elimination of the carbon tax. That will make Alberta an even more attractive place for investment.”

Previous story
Rocky-area widow pleads for better cardiac treatment for Central Albertans

Just Posted

Maxime Bernier reaches out to Red Deer

Voters looking at The People’s Party of Canada

Alberta municipalities gather in Red Deer for fall conference

About 1,700 people expected for Alberta Urban Municipalities Association conference

Rocky-area widow pleads for better cardiac treatment for Central Albertans

Lillian Hay wonders if her late husband Grant would have survived with local cardiac catheterization

Festival of Trees lineup announced

Popular event has raised millions for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Maskwacis Mall has gone solar

Ermineskin Cree Nation receives provincial funding for project

WATCH: Barbecue in support of Red Deer Food Bank

The sun came out for the sixth-annual Feed the Need community barbecue… Continue reading

Federal judge reserves decision on First Nations land dispute involving former Alberta chief

CALGARY — A federal judge has reserved his decision on a land… Continue reading

Black communities seek cannabis amnesty as pot legalization nears

OTTAWA — Members of Canada’s black communities are praising the Liberals for… Continue reading

Goodale tours Ottawa area destroyed by tornado, says feds ready to provide help

DUNROBIN, Ont. — Canada’s public safety minister says the federal government is… Continue reading

Province reports first decrease in child welfare numbers in 15 years

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says the number of kids in the… Continue reading

Woman says boyfriend pressed her to ‘produce a baby’

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota woman convicted of killing her pregnant… Continue reading

Defence focuses on behaviour of teen killed by Chicago cop

CHICAGO — Lawyers for a white Chicago police officer on trial for… Continue reading

Washington wants Canada to improve spill plan for U.S. spur of Trans Mountain

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s Department of Ecology wants the Canadian government to… Continue reading

National Transportation Safety Board to determine cause of Air Canada close call

Video captured the moment that an Air Canada jet flew off course… Continue reading

Most Read