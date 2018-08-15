Alberta Open Farm Days in Red Deer, Central Alberta this weekend

Gloria Beck, Parkland Garden Centre owner will welcome Central Albertans during Alberta Open Farm Days this weekend. File photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Plant a flower, pet a farm animal and get back to your roots during Alberta Farm Days this weekend.

That’s the message from Parkland Garden Centre owner Gloria Beck.

Alberta Open Farm Days, a province-wide initiative, has a line-up of events in Red Deer and Central Alberta on Saturday and Sunday.

Now in its sixth year, Alberta Open Farm Days returns as an ag-tourism event that helps visitors experience and understand where their food comes from.

More than 110 host sites and culinary events across Alberta will showcase the province’s fast-growing rural tourism sector and everything farm life has to offer.

At Parkland Garden Centre, Central Albertans can learn to turn grapes into wine, have a pancake breakfast with fresh local Saskatoon berry syrup, and children can learn to plant flowers Saturday.

Beck said it’s important for families, especially young children, to see where their food comes from: be it bread (from grains), fruits, berries and vegetables.

“It’s so people can see it first hand and experience it, while learning and having fun,” said Beck.

At the Piper Creek Community Gardens, ReThink Red Deer will offer tours of the Canada 150 Food Forest and Pollinator Garden and live timber framing demonstrations.

Flying Cross Ranch in Lacombe will have a campfire breakfast and cattle drive Sunday. Those who attend can try roping and chasing cows. Beginner riders can also experience horse back riding.

Gull Valley Greenhouses in Blackfalds will be open Saturday to provide a tour of their four-acre vegetable greenhouse.

Central Alberta’s Blindman Brewing is open Sunday for tours of the facility and tastings of beer. Troubled Monk Brewery will be open over the weekend for free brewery tours.

For a full list of events in Red Deer and Central Alberta visit albertafarmdays.ca.

Alberta Open Farms Days, which began in 2012, is a collaborative project presented by the Government of Alberta, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, the Alberta Culinary Tourism Alliance, Travel Alberta and participating farms and ranches.



