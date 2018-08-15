Gloria Beck, Parkland Garden Centre owner will welcome Central Albertans during Alberta Open Farm Days this weekend. File photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Alberta Open Farm Days in Red Deer, Central Alberta this weekend

Experience farm life

Plant a flower, pet a farm animal and get back to your roots during Alberta Farm Days this weekend.

That’s the message from Parkland Garden Centre owner Gloria Beck.

Alberta Open Farm Days, a province-wide initiative, has a line-up of events in Red Deer and Central Alberta on Saturday and Sunday.

Now in its sixth year, Alberta Open Farm Days returns as an ag-tourism event that helps visitors experience and understand where their food comes from.

More than 110 host sites and culinary events across Alberta will showcase the province’s fast-growing rural tourism sector and everything farm life has to offer.

At Parkland Garden Centre, Central Albertans can learn to turn grapes into wine, have a pancake breakfast with fresh local Saskatoon berry syrup, and children can learn to plant flowers Saturday.

Beck said it’s important for families, especially young children, to see where their food comes from: be it bread (from grains), fruits, berries and vegetables.

“It’s so people can see it first hand and experience it, while learning and having fun,” said Beck.

At the Piper Creek Community Gardens, ReThink Red Deer will offer tours of the Canada 150 Food Forest and Pollinator Garden and live timber framing demonstrations.

Flying Cross Ranch in Lacombe will have a campfire breakfast and cattle drive Sunday. Those who attend can try roping and chasing cows. Beginner riders can also experience horse back riding.

Gull Valley Greenhouses in Blackfalds will be open Saturday to provide a tour of their four-acre vegetable greenhouse.

Central Alberta’s Blindman Brewing is open Sunday for tours of the facility and tastings of beer. Troubled Monk Brewery will be open over the weekend for free brewery tours.

For a full list of events in Red Deer and Central Alberta visit albertafarmdays.ca.

Alberta Open Farms Days, which began in 2012, is a collaborative project presented by the Government of Alberta, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, the Alberta Culinary Tourism Alliance, Travel Alberta and participating farms and ranches.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Red Deer air quality risk rated high

Just Posted

Red Deer woman bitten by dog hopes people vaccinate their pets

The woman was bitten Aug. 5

Blood donations needed in Central Alberta: Canadian Blood Services

357 donors are needed before Aug. 26 at the Red Deer clinic

Lacombe makes steps to update bylaw for cannabis sales

Third reading of bylaw on Sept. 10

Warkentin seeks UCP nomination

Another nominee for Red Deer North

UPDATED: Red Deer air quality risk rated high

Poor air quality and reduced visibility

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

Boy, 11, dies after being struck by payloader on southern Alberta ranch

BOW ISLAND, Alta. — A boy has died after an accident on… Continue reading

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government wants to establish a holiday to… Continue reading

Thousands of police officers expected at regimental funeral in Fredericton

FREDERICTON — Thousands of police officers and first responders from across the… Continue reading

B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has declared a provincial state of… Continue reading

As service refusals make headlines, experts say businesses usually in the wrong

Two Canadian businesses that recently made headlines for refusing customers have learned… Continue reading

Irregular asylum claims increased in July after two months of decline

OTTAWA — The number of irregular border crossers in Canada went up… Continue reading

Knocking down statues no way to address a troubled history, McKenna says

OTTAWA — The minister responsible for Parks Canada says tearing down statues… Continue reading

Turning on Trump doesn’t buy credibility for black Americans

WASHINGTON — For years, Omarosa Manigault Newman stood at Donald Trump’s side,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month