File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Prab Gill, right, celebrates his byelection win in the Calgary Greenway riding in Calgary. Alberta’s NDP caucus is accusing United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney and one of his former caucus members of misusing public money to promote their party. The caucus says it has asked the Speaker of the legislature to investigate a bill submitted by Calgary MLA Prab Gill for more than $7,000 to reimburse him for hosting a banquet in February.

Alberta Opposition won’t release report on vote dust-up, cites privacy

EDMONTON — Alberta’s United Conservatives say they will not release an internal report on voting irregularities that led to the resignation of one of their legislature members.

The caucus also announced Tuesday it will reimburse the treasury more than $7,000 after Prab Gill charged taxpayers for what turned out to be a party event in February.

Gill resigned from the United Conservative caucus on the weekend following an investigation into allegations of ballot-box stuffing and other voting irregularities at a constituency meeting in Calgary North East, where Gill had been trying to win the party’s nomination.

Jeff Henwood, speaking for the party, said in a statement Monday that United Conservatives won’t release the report to protect the privacy of those interviewed by former Court of Queen’s Bench judge Ted Carruthers in his investigation.

“In completing his investigation … Carruthers conducted interviews with non-public figures,” said Henwood. “To protect the privacy of those who provided testimony on this issue, the United Conservative Party will not release the final report.

”With the events of the weekend, we now consider the matter closed.”

The NDP caucus said the full report should be released because it’s in the public interest.

Gill, currently the member for Calgary Greenway, declined comment.

In a statement issued after his resignation on Saturday, he said he didn’t agree with everything in the report but said he accepted its findings.

He said he will finish out the current legislature term as an Independent and won’t be seeking to run for the United Conservatives in next spring’s election.

Gill won a byelection in March 2016 as a Progressive Conservative. The byelection was called after PC member Manmeet Bhullar was killed in a road accident.

Gill joined the United Conservatives when the PC and Wildrose parties merged in 2017.

Also Monday, the NDP caucus demanded Gill and Kenney reimburse taxpayers for a February banquet in Calgary.

At the dinner, Kenney delivered a speech urging people to run for his party in the next election and later on social media called the event a “wonderful evening with UCP supporters.”

Legislature rules make it clear that public money can’t be used for partisan political activities.

The NDP issued the allegation late Monday morning in an email statement. The United Conservatives responded just over an hour later.

“This is clearly an error. We will work to ensure that the taxpayer is reimbursed for the full amount,” said the response.

Neither the UCP nor the NDP made anyone available for comment on either issue.

There have been a few friction points in United Conservative nomination races lately.

On the weekend, the party rejected a candidate from its Brooks-Medicine Hat race for public comments attacking the Muslim faith.

Last month, current member Leela Aheer was nominated in Chestermere-Rocky View after a disputed contest that included allegations of favouritism and abuse of membership lists.

Previous story
Art on Red Deer billboard a reminder of aboriginal women’s strength

Just Posted

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Art on Red Deer billboard a reminder of aboriginal women’s strength

Joane Cardinal-Schubert’s image is part of Resilience Project, shown from coast to coast

Red Deer’s new ‘equity co-ordinator’ will promote tolerance

Andrea Lacoursiere was hired by city with Alberta Human Rights funding

More bridge work this summer in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

The park’s north bridge is being rebuilt to ensure safety

Man badly injured in off-road vehicle collision on Saturday

Incident happened in Mountain View County about 10:50 p.m.

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber falls to Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby final

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park was eerily quiet late Monday when Kyle Schwarber… Continue reading

Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

HONOLULU — An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent… Continue reading

Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam

BANFF, Alta. — Several Indigenous elders were flown by helicopter into the… Continue reading

Research expedition looks at unseen depths of Labrador Sea ecosystem

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Last summer, a team of scientists returned from… Continue reading

Protesters camped outside Saskatchewan legislature taking province to court

REGINA — Protesters camped outside the Saskatchewan legislature say they are taking… Continue reading

British PM accepts key amendments from hardline Brexiteers

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accepted amendments to… Continue reading

‘City of icebergs:’ Study says 100s of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

The statistics in her recently published paper say it all: hundreds of… Continue reading

U.S. hits back with WTO challenge against Canada’s retaliatory tariffs

OTTAWA — The United States fired back Monday at the Canadian government’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month