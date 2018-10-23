Alberta Party candidates set for Red Deer

The Alberta Party will have candidates running in both Red Deer-South and Red Deer-North in the 2019 provincial election.

Paul Hardy, a general surgeon at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, wants to represent Red Deer-North in the legislature.

Hardy is one of the doctors leading the charge to remedy the lack of beds and services at the hospital, including a cardiac catheterization laboratory to treat blocked arteries.

Red Deer-South candidate Ryan McDougall operates a private family law mediation practice in the city. In 2017, she became vice-president of the Alberta Association of Professional Paralegals.

Led by Stephen Mandel, the Alberta Party has three seats in the legislature, held by Calgary-Elbow MLA Greg Clark, Calgary-Beddington MLA Karen McPherson and Calgary South East MLA Rick Fraser.

McPherson ran for the NDP, but crossed the floor to join the Alberta Party in October 2017. Fraser won election as a PC, but joined the Alberta Party in late 2017.

Clark was elected in 2015 and stepped down as party leader in 2017. Mandel was elected leader in March.



