THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel to run in upcoming election

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel will run in the upcoming election.

The announcement was made after a Court of Queen’s Bench victory restored the leader’s right to run to represent Albertans in Edmonton-McClung.

He promises an Alberta Party government will bring in new standards to protect taxpayers and provide more open democracy for Albertans.

“This vindictive legislation has created a huge mess and needlessly tied up the court system. Candidates were forced to fight overreaching legislation and unreasonable penalties in court while the Notley government slashed funding for opposition parties and used AHS facilities to campaign at the taxpayer’s expense. An Alberta Party government will bring in new Standards to Protect Democracy, to stop politicians from weaponizing the government for political purposes,” he states in a news release.

Earlier in February, reports confirmed Mandel was disqualified from running.

He had said his chief financial officer missed a crucial filing deadline and then never told him about it.

“I had a CFO and he was in charge of making sure that was taken care of,” Mandel told reporters in February, stressing that he was not blaming anyone, but taking full responsibility for everything that happened with his nomination.

“My CFO was sick,” he added.

“He had to resign because he was not well. As a result of that, he missed some of the dates and that’s part of the reason we’re here today.”

With files from The Canadian Press

