Alberta Party leadership candidates in Red Deer next week

The candidates vying to lead the Alberta Party will be in Red Deer next week.

Leadership hopefuls Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser, Kara Levis and Stephen Mandel will speak at the at the Black Knight Inn Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. The candidates will also be available for a meet and greet that night.

Candidate nominations close Monday.

The leadership vote will take place Feb. 25-27 through an online ballot.

To be eligible to vote, membership must be purchased before sales close at noon Feb. 12.

Refreshments and a cash bar will be available at the event, which is hosted by the Alberta Party constituency associations in the central region.


