Alberta Party supports Red Deer hospital expansion

Alberta Party supports Red Deer hospital’s expansion.

Mandel is calling for a much needed expansion to the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to improve health care for Albertans. It means more beds and services available in central Alberta so families don’t have to travel long distances to get care.

“The Alberta Party recognizes the Red Deer Regional Hospital has fallen behind in development and expansion. The failure over two decades to sufficiently invest in this critical facility has hampered its ability to function as a main referral hospital. The approximately 450,000 Albertans living in the Central Zone deserve to receive their health care closer to home.”

The Alberta Party is pleased the recent Interventional Cardiac Services Needs assessment has determined that cardiac catheterization is deliverable in Red Deer. This assessment supports the Alberta Party’s position on developing enhanced services in central Alberta.

However, there is still work to be done.

“The current government still has not publicly released the Updated Needs Assessment study on the Red Deer Regional Hospital, a study which was completed months ago. I call on the Minister to immediately release this report publicly in order to allow all parties to develop plans for this important project.”

An Alberta Party-led government means central Albertans can finally get the health care they need at home.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter