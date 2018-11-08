Alberta photographic artist speaks at RDC

Artist Tyler Los-Jones will talk about his art, which often originates from objects found around his home in the Rocky Mountains.

Los-Jones is the next speaker at the ART101 Visiting Artist Lecture on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Margret Parsons Theatre. The free talk is open to the public.

Los-Jones, who studied at the Alberta College of Art and Design, produces photographic images that aim to confound public assumptions about environments.

He’s had solo exhibits in Toronto, Calgary and Lethbridge and has been commissioned to produce multiple large-scale public artworks, including a panorama for the Art Gallery of Alberta in Edmonton.

Los-Jones’ work is included in numerous public collections, including the City of Calgary, Alberta Foundation of the Arts and the government of Canada.