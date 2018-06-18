Alberta premier shuffles cabinet: outgoing minister’s portfolios split up

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has announced changes to her cabinet after one of her ministers announced she wouldn’t run in the next election.

Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee is taking on the added role of minister for the status of women. Brian Malkinson, member of the legislature for Calgary Currie, will be responsible for Service Alberta.

The two portfolios belonged to Stephanie McLean, who announced earlier this year that she will not run again in next spring’s election. Brandy Payne, who was associate minister of health, has lost her cabinet assignment as she, too, has said she will not run again.

Both retiring ministers represented Calgary constituencies. Notley said it was important to bring a Calgarian into cabinet to help replace them.

“We know that Calgary in many ways is where people are feeling the epicentre of where people are feeling the tough times as a result of the drop in the price of oil,” Notley said.

“We know there’s still work to do there. It’s not a question for me at all, when Brandy and Stephanie announced they would not be continuing, they would be replaced by someone from Calgary.”

The new ministers were sworn in at Government House in Edmonton.

The shuffle means there is one less minister in a cabinet that is no long gender balanced. Notley had until Monday divided portfolios equally between men and women. There is now one extra man.

“Our record as it stands, both in terms of our cabinet makeup as well as our record standing up for women in Alberta … is a record that, frankly, is unmatched by any other government in Canada,” Notley said Monday.

“I am confident that we can continue that strong work.”

It was Notley’s third shuffle. Two involved two ministries or fewer. In February 2016, she created six new ministries.

Still, Notley’s cabinet is substantially the same in major ministries as it was when she announced it after her election in 2015.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she said.

