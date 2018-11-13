Alberta RCMP call centre tries to keep officers on the street, not behind a desk

CALGARY — Alberta Mounties are test-driving a call-in centre that allows officers to spend more time on the street instead of behind a desk doing paperwork.

The Police Reporting and Occurrence System is still a pilot project but allows officers to input information into the RCMP database by phone.

“By using the data centre, our officers no longer need to travel back to their detachment to manually complete their report, meaning that officers can now spend more time in the communities and less time behind the desk,” Alberta RCMP Acting Commander John Ferguson said Tuesday.

“They can now input all the required information over the phone in less than four minutes. Once they complete the call they immediately return to their patrols.”

The information is entered into the RCMP database by civilian personnel.

The pilot project has reduced the data entry time for RCMP front-line officers to 3 1/2 minutes from 30 minutes, which doesn’t include travel time.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said giving RCMP officers more time in communities is part of the province’s plan to reduce rural crime.

“Records management is an important behind-the-scenes part of police work,” Ganley said. “It’s vital to the safety of all Albertans but it can also be a time-consuming task. With civilians putting in data in these centres, officers can spend more time where we need them most.”

RCMP set up a call-back unit in February that diverts non-emergency calls — including thefts, attempted frauds or scams — to experienced officers allowing more time for a front-line officer to remain on the road.

Ferguson said the call-back model allows officers on the front lines to concentrate on emergency situations and to provide a visible presence in rural communities.

“Since the implementation of this program in February, the unit has diverted almost 4,000 calls. These calls represent over 9,000 person hours — the equivalent work of nine general duty constables in one year,” he said.

Previous story
Tariffs, fees add $217M to price of three second-hand icebreakers
Next story
Law protecting ‘revenge porn’ victims introduced in Newfoundland and Labrador

Just Posted

A Red Deer single mom with MS goes to Disney World with autistic son thanks to Make-A-Wish

The first vacation for the Red Deer family brings spark back to life

UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Trial looking at a 2015 stabbing death outside the Village Mall

Wednesday is McDonald’s United Way Day in Red Deer

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin will be donated

Women shelter in Red Deer sees increase in walk-in clients

Working to recognize past trauma

Red Deer urges proper disposal of medications

Protecting city waterways

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

McGill students vote overwhelmingly for change to Redmen team nickname

MONTREAL — Students at McGill University have voted by a large majority… Continue reading

Mira Sorvino urges #MeToo to do more than ‘name and shame’

NEW YORK — Mira Sorvino believes the key to eradicating sexual misconduct… Continue reading

Stan Lee hoped to make Canadian-set series about Indigenous cop, says producer

TORONTO — Stan Lee struggled in his final years to get broadcasters… Continue reading

Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead

PARADISE, Calif. — More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams… Continue reading

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Most Read