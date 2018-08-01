Alberta RCMP offer summer safety tips for drivers

Alberta RCMP are sharing summer safety tips aimed at young and distracted drivers with Heritage Day long weekend coming up.

With highways expected to experience increased traffic volume this weekend, police say all road users, especially young drivers and motorcycles riders, should exercise caution and avoid distractions.

RCMP summer safety tips include:

  • Wear vehicle-appropriate safety gear, such as a seatbelt, helmet and jacket.
  • Keep your eyes on the road and off your cell phone, books, food, other passengers and pets.
  • Don’t drink and operate a vehicle or boat; in 2017 there were 18 instances of impaired boat operation and three collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction.
  • Do not adopt aggressive driving habits that put other drivers at risk, such as speeding, tailgating or road rage.

Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs, said distracted and aggressive driving are as dangerous as impaired driving.

“We remind Albertans, especially young drivers and riders, to always remember that getting behind wheels is a serious responsibility,” Gardner said.


Most Read

