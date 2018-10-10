Alberta RCMP reminding drivers to protect vehicles

Alberta RCMP is reminding people to protect their vehicles.

In October and November RCMP detachments across the province will work with peace officers and local volunteer community groups to ask drivers to secure their vehicles and to keep any valuables or registration out of sight.

Police say the 42nd week of 2017 was the most active time period for reported vehicle thefts.

“Stolen vehicles are used to commit more property crime, to transport illicit goods and often become hazards on the road,” said Supt. Peter Tewfik, Alberta RCMP. “Anything citizens can do to prevent and deter vehicle theft will go a long way towards reducing crime overall.”

RCMP offered a few tips to prevent auto theft:

  • Keep your vehicle locked at all times;
  • Always close windows and lock all doors;
  • Never leave your vehicle running while unattended;
  • Don’t keep your garage door opener in your car because this could give thieves access to your home;
  • Don’t keep vehicle registration and other ID in the vehicle;
  • Park in well-lit areas with pedestrian traffic;
  • Hide valuables like loose change and electronic devices from view;
  • Keep shopping bags out of site.

For more crime prevention tips visit www.facebook.com/RCMPinAlberta.


