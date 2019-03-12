Alberta Securities Commission is educating Albertans about fraud through its new board game Kajillionaire. (Photo by Contributed)

Alberta Securities Commission develops board game

Play Kajillionaire at Bower Ponds Board Game Café

Alberta Securities Commission launched a new board game — Kajillionaire — to educate people about investment fraud as part of Fraud Prevention Month.

Developed to highlight the potential, real-life devastation that fraud can have on its victims, Kajillionaire is available to play at select venues across Alberta, including Bower Ponds Board Game Café.

“Kajillionaire, the board game at the centre of this year’s campaign, uses the resurgent interest in board games to educate Albertans on how to recognize potentially fraudulent investments and make wise investment decisions,” said Alison Trollope, director of communications and investor education with the commission.

The incredible opportunities and can’t-miss investments in Kajillionaire tap into the psychological factors behind human decision-making and demonstrate to players why scams are so enticing and people fall victim to them.

Each player begins with $184,000 in ‘life savings,’ the average amount Canadians say they have saved for retirement, according to a recent survey. On their quest to win the game, players experience potential scams, such as affinity fraud, Ponzi schemes, pump-and-dump scams, fake celebrity endorsement scams and more, learning to recognize the red flags of fraud.

For more information, visit CheckFirst.ca.


