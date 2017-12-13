Alberta set to fight back Thursday on Saskatchewan licence plate ban

EDMONTON — Alberta says it will take action on two fronts Thursday in its escalating fight with Saskatchewan over the ban on Alberta licence plates on Saskatchewan job sites.

Deron Bilous, Alberta’s economic development minister, said unless Saskatchewan relents he will launch a formal application under the New West Partnership.

He said Saskatchewan’s licence plate ban is a clear violation of the agreement that calls for a barrier-free interprovincial market between the four western provinces.

“They have until midnight tonight to smarten up, come to their senses and walk this back or we will be filing a trade injunction,” Bilous said Wednesday.

Bilous has previously suggested there would be other retaliatory measures and said details on those would be addressed Thursday.

Last week, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall’s government announced it would ban vehicles with Alberta licence plates on any future Saskatchewan government road and building construction sites.

It has given multiple reasons for the ban.

Last week, Saskatchewan Infrastructure David Marit said the reason was because Alberta had similar rules for Saskatchewan workers. Bilous said those rules don’t exist.

Marit also said it was because Alberta doesn’t have a provincial sales tax, and that making Alberta workers buy Saskatchewan plates puts workers in both provinces on a level playing field.

Wall himself suggested it was payback after Alberta changed rules on craft beer taxes to help its own industry and lobbied against open borders on procurement.

Bilous said he spoke on Tuesday with Marit and Saskatchewan Trade Minister Steven Bonk but they could not provide a credible rationale for the ban.

“They were all over the map as far as the reasons behind doing this, citing Alberta not having a PST,” said Bilous.

“They listed a couple of other examples, but weren’t able to provide any concrete examples of Alberta contractors or Alberta tenders forcing Saskatchewan contractors to change their plates.”

Bonk said they have anecdotal evidence.

“We’re hearing loud and clear from the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association as well as some of our contractors that this is a real issue for them,” said Bonk.

“This is a measure to protect Saskatchewan companies. We just want to level the playing field.”

Bonk said he was a bit taken aback that Alberta was moving ahead with the formal protest under the New West Partnership after the talk with Bilous.

“I thought we had quite a productive conversation,” said Bonk.

“We’re a little bit surprised by that because when we left the call yesterday we were under the impression that we agreed to meet in the new year, in January, to discuss this further.”

Bilous also accused Saskatchewan of applying the licence plate ban to not only new contracts as promised, but also to existing ones.

Bonk said that is not the case.

Service Alberta, the department that handles licences, says a non-resident needs to register a vehicle if it is in Alberta for six months or more. However, commercial vehicles and trucks are not included in the requirement.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer Royals nearing 50 years

Just Posted

Women raising alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Ban barbecue brushes: doctor

Brushes pose a health risk because wire bristles can get ingested

PHOTO: Collision at 32 Street and 47 Avenue

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Central Alberta teen working hard to turn $150 gift into new equipment for Red Deer Regional Hospital

A little more than five months after she first made a plea… Continue reading

Live play and creche display in Red Deer open to the public

Church hosting live nativity, creche display A mainstay of some Red Deerians’… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Royals nearing 50 years

The Red Deer Royals are a second family to Elise Bluett. The… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision near Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month