Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs in Alberta is to be lifted by the province in the coming weeks.

The ban, which has been in place since 2010, has meant that bears orphaned in the province have been killed or sent to zoos.

Officials say they have been working with wildlife sanctuary operators to develop a new policy. They had hoped to have it in place before this spring’s black bear hunt, which started on Sunday.

“We’re close, but it’s still not ready for public release,” said Matt Dykstra, a spokesman for Alberta Environment and Parks. “It was our hope to have it in place by the start of the spring hunt. It’s our expectation that it will be completed very soon.”

Dykstra said a new policy will be in place in “weeks, but not months.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what will happen to any orphaned bears found this spring before any changes take effect.

A wildlife sanctuary operator in southern Alberta said her facility is ready to take orphaned animals, but she said she’s not holding her breath.

“They can change a policy as easily as they change their socks or underpants,” said Clio Smeeton, director of the Cochrane Research Institute, which rescues, rehabilitates and releases injured and orphaned wildlife. “It’s just a matter of writing something down.

“There is over 30 years of solid scientific research and peer-reviewed published papers, including some we’ve published, that show that wildlife rehab works.”

The province said Wednesday it will allow the compassionate rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs in circumstances where returning them to the wild is not the best option.

It will also consider public safety and the resources of rehabilitation centres, said Dykstra.

“Our desired outcome would be … safely returning the animal to its native habitat so it can succeed in the wild.”

Three black bear cubs were found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park a year ago. They were sent to a rehabilitation facility in Ontario and are set to return to the national park this year.

There was also a public outcry after an Alberta facility wasn’t able to take in a young black bear found injured along a highway near Calgary.

British Columbia and Saskatchewan have bear rehabilitation centres, but they do not accept out-of-province bears.

There are bear rehabilitation facilities in central Ontario that accept bears from other provinces, but the Ontario government insists that the animals be returned to the province of origin for release.

Previous story
Edmonton university recovers bulk of money lost in phishing attack
Next story
Lacombe woman, Red Deer group win Inspiration Awards

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana ‘edibles’ are among many cannabis issues the City of Red Deer looks to address

Situation is like “building an aircraft while we’re in flight,” says city councillor

Drunk driving laws change Monday

Changes include 90-day licence suspension for suspected drunk drivers

Extra courtroom being added to Red Deer’s existing courthouse

Justice can’t wait five years for new courthouse construction

Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Mini march at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will introduce legislation Thursday to… Continue reading

Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs… Continue reading

Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus,… Continue reading

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Charges are pending

Straws, coffee cups targets of Vancouver strategy to cut down on plastic garbage

Vancouver is the latest city in Canada to stir up opposition to… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after… Continue reading

Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

NEW YORK — Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month