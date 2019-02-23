Alberta Conservative leader Jason Kenney (Advocate file photo).

Alberta United Conservative leader outlines plan to fight human trafficking

CALGARY — Alberta’s Opposition leader says human smuggling is a modern form of slavery and it’s time for the province to fight it.

Jason Kenney outlined a nine-point plan to prevent trafficking, protect victims and prosecute traffickers if a United Conservative government were elected in the spring.

Kenney says it’s a myth that human trafficking only happens in the developing world.

His plan includes legislation to allow victims to get restraining orders against their abusers and a task force to co-ordinate efforts by agencies against human trafficking.

He says a UCP government would also step up public awareness campaigns about the reality of human trafficking in vulnerable populations.

Statistics Canada says 95 per cent of human-trafficking victims are women and 70 per cent are under the age of 25.

“Reported incidence of this horrible crime have skyrocketed in recent years and experts believe that most trafficking is still underground,” Kenney said Friday.

