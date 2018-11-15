Alberta watchdog clears two Calgary police officers in 2016 fatal shooting

CALGARY — Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared two Calgary officers in the fatal shooting of a man suspected of stealing a pickup.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the officers acted reasonably when they shot the suspect four times in 2016 while he was trying to avoid being arrested.

A report based on the investigation says the suspect was high on meth and posed a significant threat to police.

Investigators say before police fired their weapons the man put the truck into reverse and accelerated rapidly.

A woman who was also in the truck was not hurt.

Investigators did not identify the man who police shot.

“The evidence is very clear that police fired only after the man had decided to use the vehicle as a weapon to flee the scene, placing officers and potentially others at risk,” says the report released Thursday.

The team, which reports to Alberta’s Justice Department, has a mandate to independently investigate when police actions result in serious injury or death to any person.

Previous story
Early data suggests no spike in pot-impaired driving after legalization: police
Next story
Mobility-challenged woman says new Calgary library difficult for her

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort is ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The upgrades prepare the resort to host free-style skiing and snowboarding events

Red Deer man patrols streets at night after his truck was stolen twice in 3 months

‘I stay up every single night, they drive around, they test every car door…’

One of the last buildings needed for Red Deer’s 2019 Winter Games is being completed

RDC residence is on schedule, despite ‘tight’ time-frame, says RDC official

Police, firefighters, paramedics taught counter terrorism this week in Red Deer

Three-day course led by experts on fighting terrorists

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Long hidden, Marie Antoinette’s jewels go up for auction

GENEVA — Diamond and pearl earrings, pearl necklaces, a giant pearl pendant… Continue reading

Strike at Globe and Mail averted at last minute with tentative agreement: union

TORONTO — A strike has been averted at the Globe and Mail… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

Most Read