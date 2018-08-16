Alberta woman who left child in freezing car gets conditional discharge

LETHBRIDGE — A judge has given a woman who was charged after two young children were found in a freezing car late at night in southern Alberta a conditional discharge.

The 32-year-old woman — who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child — is on probation for one year.

She will have no criminal record if she keeps the peace, is of good behaviour and takes counselling recommended by her probation officer.

The woman pleaded guilty last spring to a charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

A second woman, mother of the other child found in the locked car near a Lethbridge bar, also received a conditional discharge earlier this year.

Court heard police officers responding to a call from a concerned citizen found a three-year-old girl and four-year-old boy in the freezing car in December 2016 when the temperature was -18 C.

The girl was found first and taken to hospital. When officers continued to search the vehicle, they found the boy curled up in a ball under a pile of jackets and shivering silently.

Both were wearing winter coats.

A report prepared by a pediatric specialist said both children were suffering from mild or early hypothermia, but neither sustained any long-term physical harm.

Police found both women in a nearby bar where they were drinking. The investigation determined they had been there for about an hour.

During sentencing, defence lawyer David Cavilla told court that his client has been taking major steps to address factors in her life that contributed to her actions.

“Largely it involves co-operation, collaborating, continuing to be in conversation with the child-welfare authorities — the people that she’s been working with,” said Cavilla. “She’s had the child … back in her care and custody for the last 12 months and things have been going well.”

Judge Gerald Debow referenced the woman’s pre-sentence report, which revealed she has struggled as a single mother to make ends meet, has been abused in numerous relationships throughout her life, has had substance abuse issues and suffers from cognitive challenges.

“Both these mothers took extensive steps in dealing with their problems,” said Debow, in explaining his decision to give the two women a conditional discharge.

Previous story
Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

Just Posted

Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

A Red Deer cycling group is concerned about road safety after multiple… Continue reading

Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Charges included possession of stolen property

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Man causes mischief with axe in Ponoka

Arson and attempted break and enter charges laid

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off… Continue reading

‘Unavoidable accident:’ Calgary Zoo peacock dies after flying into zoo golf cart

CALGARY — One of the peacocks that often roam freely on the… Continue reading

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL pipeline route

CALGARY — Potential delays in the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline… Continue reading

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang… Continue reading

Arrests in Burnaby, B.C., as order against Kinder Morgan protest camp enforced

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters Thursday as officers enforced a… Continue reading

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

BRITT, Ont. — From a helicopter flying over a smouldering swath of… Continue reading

Calgary Fire Department logs record opioid overdose calls in July

CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department says there were a record number… Continue reading

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters when officers enforced a court… Continue reading

Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

NEW YORK — If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month