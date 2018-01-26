Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold

Lt.-Governor in Penhold for Chain of Office ceremony

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell regaled a throng of Penhold Grade 6 students with tales of meeting the queen on Friday.

The official reason Mitchell was in Penhold was the ceremonial Inauguration of the Chain of Office ceremony including members of Penhold council and staff.

As well, Stewart and Eileen Ford used the event to offer a $500,000 scholarship donation to the Red Deer and District Community Foundation. It’s the second $500,000 donation from the Fords, who provided that sum in scholarships for Penhold Secondary Crossing School four years ago.

More to come …

Updated: Red Deer RCMP located 68-year-old missing woman
Turning Point has mixed feelings over city's $500k spending on homeless camp cleanup

