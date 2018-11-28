Alert Ready system test will happen at 1:55 p.m. local time. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Most Canadians can expect their mobile phones, televisions and radios to sound off today as the Alert Ready system undergoes a second round of testing.

Provincial emergency management organizations will conduct simultaneous public alerting tests across the country in a bid to make sure people receive emergency alerts and can take action to stay safe.

Test alerts are supposed to appear on updated and compatible mobile devices connected to an LTE wireless network at 1:55 p.m. local time, with the exception of Quebec where the test will be done an hour later.

This second test comes after Manitoba Infrastructure’s Emergency Measures Organizations said only 60 per cent of wireless users received an alert in a test of the system in May.

The first test didn’t sound at all in Quebec due to a coding error, which the system operator said was fixed within a couple of hours.

In Ontario, some test alerts were heard and felt on mobile devices, but many wireless subscribers didn’t receive any signals.

The CRTC requires 50 per cent of wireless devices sold in Canada to be compatible with Alert Ready, but the coverage rate should increase after April when compatibility will be a requirement in all devices for sale.

Previous story
Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

Just Posted

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Dutch rail company to pay reparations for WWII deportations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch national railway company is setting up… Continue reading

‘Baby Boomer’ retirements will cause a huge wave of business transfers: CFIB

TORONTO — Approaching “baby boomer” retirements will result in a huge transfer… Continue reading

Saskatchewan, PEI best places to install solar panels on your home, NEB says

OTTAWA — Installing solar panels already makes sense for most homeowners in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Most Read