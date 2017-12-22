Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

A 15-year-old Alix-MAC School student was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening to harm other students at the school online.

A Snapchat post from the male student made a veiled threat toward the school, a Wolf Creek School Division message to parents and guardians said.

“The threat was assessed and classified as ‘worrisome’ meaning there was not an imminent danger to the safety and security of students and staff,” the message said.

Precautions were taken immediately; the doors were locked and police were called. Bashaw RCMP, with the assistance of the Stettler and Blackfalds detachments, then arrested the boy.

There were limited students and staff at the school at the time of the incident.

No one was harmed in the incident and no further information will be provided.

The school district sent a letter home to parents informing them about the incident.



