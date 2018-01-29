All accessible playground in Red Deer in need of $130k

The first phase of the barrier-free playground at Mattie McCullough Elementary School has been completed. The second phase needs about $130,000 to go for the completion of the project. Photo supplied/accessforallreddeer.ca

A barrier-free playground at Mattie McCullough Elementary School is in need of about $130,000 to complete the project.

Grant Burchnall, chair of Access for All Barrier-Free Playscape, said he hopes to finish the ongoing second phase of the project by fall 2018.

“But it’s hard to say,” he said.

The project was initiated by all four Red Deer Rotary Clubs – Rotary Club of Red Deer Sunrise, Rotary Club of Red Deer East, Rotary Club of Red Deer, and Rotaract Club of Red Deer in summer of 2015.

The need for all accessible playground was first identified by Mattie McCullough Elementary School’s Grade 2 class for its fellow students.

The phase two of the project includes an accessible for all zipline and merry-go-round, picnic tables and benches.

The first phase of the project included ladders, slides, swings, balance beam and rubberized floors.

Burchnall said he’s hoping for corporate donors and sponsorships for the project, that will be accessible to all throughout the year.

He said significant sponsors will have the opportunity to have their names engraved on the playground benches.

The total cost of the playground is just over $500,000 with the first phase costing about $280,000.

To continue with their fundraising efforts, the committee is hosting two events: Valentines Masquerade Ball and Playscape Paint Party.

The ball that consists of silent auction, dinner, live music and dancing, is on Feb. 10 at Black Knight Inn and costs $75 per ticket.

The paint party with eight live performances is on March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hideout.

More details are available at accessforallreddeer.ca.