All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by his peers to go to conciliation and training after a House of Commons investigation found some allegations against Darshan Kang constituted sexual harassment.

Kang left the Liberal caucus last summer after a staffer alleged he had sexually harassed and assaulted her.

The all-party board of internal economy, which oversees a parliamentary policy on harassment, says it decided Kang must participate in conciliation with the victim to see if an agreement can be reached on remedies to the situation.

The House of Commons administration will appoint a conciliator to act as an intermediary between the two, who may not meet face-to-face during the process.

Depending on the outcome, Kang may be subject to further administrative, financial or disciplinary measures.

He also must take part in training programs on sexual harassment prevention and awareness that he has to pay for out of his own pocket.

The board says in a statement that it will not be making any further comments about the case.

A House of Commons investigation concluded it could verify some of the complaints, including that he had improperly tried to get access to the woman’s hotel room in Ottawa.

The House of Commons followed a process adopted in December 2014, which can involve hiring an external investigator to review the facts.

Both the respondent and the complainant can appeal if they are not satisfied with the final report.

