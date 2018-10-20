All sharks tagged in N.S. expedition can now be tracked on Ocearch website

HALIFAX — All six of the sharks tagged in Nova Scotian waters as part of a “historic” expedition can now be tracked on Ocearch’s website, and appear to be scattering throughout the ocean.

The research team came to Nova Scotia on a hunch in mid-September, and spent almost a month looking for sharks off the coast of the province in an effort to better understand their movements and mating habits.

As of Saturday, Hal and Nova, two male great whites, were seen on Ocearch’s shark tracker towards the southeastern part of Nova Scotia, between Lunenburg and Shelburne.

Luna, a female great white named for Lunenburg, has tracked in the Bay of Fundy close to the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

Jane and Cabot, a female and a male, were a bit more ambitious, and showed up near New Hampshire, with Jane tracking further out to see. Jefferson, meanwhile, went out even further, with his tracker showing up close to Rhode Island.

Expedition leader Chris Fischer has said the information gathered from the sharks’ tags and samples should help scientists paint a clearer picture of the North Atlantic species’ lives and plan a path forward to protect them.

Previous story
Immunotherapy scores a first win against some breast cancers
Next story
Former Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown attempts political comeback in Brampton

Just Posted

Person airlifted to hospital after collision near Innisfail

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision west of… Continue reading

Slipping math marks — a complex problem for Red Deer school districts

Educators looking at ways to boost numeracy

Sunny weather improves farmers’ prospects

A harvester kicking up dust. It’s a picture that will bring a… Continue reading

Rural transit pilot project being considered

Penhold, Innisfail and Red Deer County councils to decide whether to go ahead with project

Red Deer fire station up for sale

Home sweet home at Fire Station 4

‘Stupid’ law preventing Canada’s re-engagement with Iran: retired envoy

OTTAWA — The real reason the Liberal government hasn’t been able to… Continue reading

Voters head to polls for BC municipal elections today

VANCOUVER — Voters in British Columbia will head to the polls today… Continue reading

Former Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown attempts political comeback in Brampton

TORONTO — Patrick Brown is down, but he may not be out… Continue reading

All sharks tagged in N.S. expedition can now be tracked on Ocearch website

HALIFAX — All six of the sharks tagged in Nova Scotian waters… Continue reading

Memorial service for former PQ minister Lise Payette today in Montreal

MONTREAL — Mourners will gather to remember former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister… Continue reading

Immunotherapy scores a first win against some breast cancers

For the first time, one of the new immunotherapy drugs has shown… Continue reading

‘Mom I’m in trouble:’ Canadian, Brit face 10 years in jail for alleged graffiti

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The mother of a Canadian who was arrested… Continue reading

Coyote on the prowl near Penhold

This coyote was out on the prowl in a field just west… Continue reading

Most Read