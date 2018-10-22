Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first-degree murder, is escorted from provincial court in Fredericton Monday. Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side this past August.

Alleged Fredericton gunman says he’s innocent, citing ‘temporary insanity’

FREDERICTON — The man charged with murder in a Fredericton shooting spree that left four people dead says he should be “exonerated” immediately because of temporary insanity.

“This has to be settled now, so I will be exonerated today,” Matthew Raymond told the judge during what was supposed to be a brief appearance Monday in provincial court.

“I should not have been in prison at all. I am not guilty due to at least temporary insanity. The evidence is all right there, he has every bit of evidence, it shows exactly what has happened. I am not guilty.”

The lean, bearded 48-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The four were gunned down Aug. 10 outside a Fredericton apartment complex in a siege that ended when police shot the gunman.

The case returned to court Monday to set a date for a preliminary hearing, but Raymond interrupted as his lawyer addressed Judge Julian Dickson.

“Your honour, may I interrupt? I have something really important to say, I have a statement to make,” Raymond said.

“I am not guilty by, at least, temporary insanity.”

Dickson told Raymond he would have an opportunity ”to purse every possible defence available to you,” but Monday’s hearing was not the time.

“This is a violation of my rights,” said Raymond, who ignored defence lawyer Nathan Gorham’s plea to sit down.

Gorham said the Crown has revealed most of the evidence against his client, including witness accounts and Raymond’s own statements. He said he was trying to help the court move things along quickly.

Raymond, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a grey sweatshirt, told the judge his life has been threatened while in jail, including someone who threatened to cut his head off. And he objected to the clothing he had been given to wear.

“The clothes I have on, I have on every time I come in here. I do not have the proper clothing at all, it’s a violation of my rights,” he said.

“I should not even be in these clothes. I have never been given the proper clothes.”

Raymond has not yet made a formal plea. The case will return to court Oct. 29 to set a date for a preliminary hearing on the first-degree murder charges.

Raymond is alleged to have fired upon four people from his apartment window with a long gun, killing two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip, and two police officers who responded to the scene.

Costello, 45, was a 20-year police veteran with four children, while Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.

Robichaud, 42, had three children and had recently entered into a relationship with 32-year-old Wright when they were killed.

Previous story
Red Deerians await local cannabis stores

Just Posted

One strong wind leaves years of replanting work for Red Deer parks staff

High visibility boulevards already replanted, neighbourhood work starts next year

Red Deer-area indigenous filmmakers invited to apply for $20,000 grant

Storyhive launches Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Restaurant closed after compliance team patrol

Public Safety Compliance Team checked eight bars and restaurants on Oct. 19

Red Deerians await local cannabis stores

So far 31 stores in Alberta awarded licence to operate

Rimbey RCMP seek missing man with health concerns

Has anyone seen Bill Harris of Ponka County?

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Local Sports: Rudy Soffo valuable to Kings on the court

When Rudy Soffo first saw the RDC basketball Kings roster he was… Continue reading

Except for 1 kick, Saints, Ravens are evenly matched

BALTIMORE — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring offence and top-ranked… Continue reading

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy

WASHINGTON — After a 35-year acting career and with two iconic television… Continue reading

Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West enter Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE — Bluegrass and country star Ricky Skaggs, singer Dottie West and… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale

LONDON — Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration… Continue reading

Canada deemed U.S. a safe country for asylum seekers after internal review

OTTAWA — Canadian immigration officials have determined that the United States remains… Continue reading

Bombardier sues Mitsubishi over alleged theft of aircraft trade secrets

MONTREAL — Bombardier is suing Mitsubishi Aircraft in the United States over… Continue reading

Three strong earthquakes reported in Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island

Three relatively strong earthquakes were recorded Sunday night in the Pacific Ocean… Continue reading

Most Read