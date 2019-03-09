Amber Maetche, of Lacombe, holds up the sign she carried during a march in celebration of International Women’s Day in Red Deer Saturday. Contributed photo

Alleged lewd comment from person at Yellow Vest protest angers Lacombe woman

Amber Maetche says the comment was made during a women’s march in Red Deer Saturday

An alleged lewd comment from someone at the Yellow Vest protest in downtown Red Deer has angered a Lacombe woman who was part of a march celebrating International Women’s Day.

Amber Maetche, 24, was one of the 80 or so people taking part in the march Saturday morning. Maetche claims while walking by members of the Yellow Vest protest, which has gathered at City Hall on Saturdays since late last year, one person said, “Rope them and grope them,” directed towards the marchers.

“When we ended the march … I was talking about it with a few of my friends that were there and they all heard him say that as well,” she said.

READ MORE: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Maetche’s fiancee, Jordan Galloway, picked her up in his vehicle and they started driving back to Lacombe. On the way north, they drove past the Yellow Vesters. The couple pulled over their vehicle so Maetche could hold up her sign, which said “equality for all,” and question them about the alleged comment.

“I asked who said ‘rope them and grope them.’ It’s so disrespectful, I wanted to hold someone accountable and no one cared. They just didn’t want to be a part of it.

“I feel like there are still a lot of racist and sexist people around here. People don’t want to be held accountable for their actions,” said Maetche.

Maetche said she has “no respect” for the Yellow Vest movement after this alleged incident.

“I want people to know it’s not OK to treat any group of people like that, regardless of what you’re protesting,” she said.

Galloway, 27, said he was “disappointed” hearing the alleged comment.

“It’s coming from a guy who’s bullying other adults on the street, claiming it’s some kind of political movement. It’s sad that I’m seeing that in central Alberta.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure what the Yellow Vest movement is protesting, but people can absolutely have legitimate reasons to not be fans of the government right now. But that’s not what this guy was about. He wasn’t standing up for Canada when he was talking about ‘roping and groping’ women,” he said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Quebec’s major police forces working under cloud of suspicion after suspensions, leaks

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Making a splash at the Polar Plunge in Red Deer

The second Red Deer Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement… Continue reading

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

Companies decry ‘valve turners’ who shut down pipelines

BISMARCK, N.D. — As Enbridge prepared to move climate-damaging tar sands crude… Continue reading

A ‘relevant time’ to bust myths about immigration, say organizers of Red Deer event

CommUnity of One is an all-day, free event on March 23

Red Deer Rebels pull off dramatic 5-3 victory over Brandon Wheat Kings

Top Rebels’ defenseman, Alex Alexeyev, carried off ice with injury

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Quebec’s major police forces working under cloud of suspicion after suspensions, leaks

MONTREAL — The past two years have not been easy for Quebec’s… Continue reading

Time on his hands: John Scott changes the time on Toronto’s clock towers

Every spring and fall, John Scott climbs up clock towers across Toronto… Continue reading

Facebook aims to reduce ‘anti-vaxxer’ messages, ads as part of ‘safety’ campaign

VANCOUVER — Facebook should ban posts by so-called anti-vaxxers in order to… Continue reading

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

OTTAWA — A spokesman for the prime minister’s office says Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Nearly 40,000 veterans waiting for disability benefits as backlog keeps growing

OTTAWA — Despite repeated promises to fix the mess, the number of… Continue reading

Alberta UCP leader promises no change to personal income tax rates if elected

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

Judge rules Alberta couple’s statements in son’s death admissible at trial

LETHBRIDGE — A judge has ruled that statements given to an RCMP… Continue reading

Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Opposition Leader Jason Kenney locked… Continue reading

Most Read