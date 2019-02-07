File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton.

Alleged spree killer back in Fredericton court after psychiatric assessment

FREDERICTON — A Fredericton man accused of murdering four people in an August shooting spree is set to return to court Friday following a 60-day psychiatric assessment.

The assessment was ordered to determine if Matthew Raymond can be found criminally responsible for the crimes he has been accused of.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Raymond, who is in his late 40s, was previously found fit to stand trial after a shorter assessment, although details of the arguments seeking the assessments are under a publication ban.

He is alleged to have fired from his apartment window with a long gun, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip on Aug. 10, and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

Raymond has previously told a judge there is evidence that would allow him to be “exonerated” immediately because of temporary insanity.

Following the last court appearance, defence lawyer Alison Menard said the longer assessment is to assess the mental state of an accused at the time of an alleged offence.

“Did they suffer from a mental disorder which would exempt them from responsibility?” she said outside court.

Nicole O’Byrne, a law professor at the University of New Brunswick, said in certain circumstances, people can be found not criminally responsible because they are lacking the intent element of the offence because of a mental disorder.

“A mental disorder as legally defined says that the person lacked the capacity to make a choice at the relevant time period to choose the bad act and to have planned it, such to incur criminal liability,” she said in an interview.

O’Byrne said no matter what the outcome of the psychiatric assessment, it is still up to the judge to determine if there was no criminal responsibility due to a mental disability.

“You just don’t send somebody off to the doctor and they say that person didn’t have the capacity, because that’s actually a legal determination whether somebody is criminally liable or not. That stage of where the doctors examine a person can be evidence of a person having a mental disorder defence, but it is not determinative of it,” O’Byrne said.

Raymond has not entered a plea to the charges.

He has been very vocal in court, often complaining about the jail-issued orange jumpsuit he’s been given to wear.

During his last appearance, Raymond told the judge that he was upset with case documents given to him by his lawyer, because he said only the court should have them.

The documents concerning the investigation are under a publication ban, but Raymond said guards where he’s being held are able to see them.

He said a guard came into his cell in the middle of the night and was looking at the documents.

Previous story
Nearly 1,500 died of illicit overdoses last year in B.C.: coroner

Just Posted

Power of perseverance infuses new film about Red Deer swimmer

Award-nominated Power on Water will be screened at the upcoming CAFF

Lacombe city council gets update on athletic park expansion costs

Council was given an early look at potential financial impacts of support

Local mortgage and insolvency experts are seeing more struggling people

Growing property tax arrears is just one sign of financial troubles in Red Deer area

Man charged in 2018 kidnapping gets preliminary hearing

Accused facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault in connection with October 2018 incident

Preliminary hearing set for fatal hit and run

Saskatchewan charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident

WATCH: Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Local Sports: RDC Queens hitter Erin Neufeldt hits her stride

Coming into a new program there’s always an adjustment period, no matter… Continue reading

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a… Continue reading

Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

WASHINGTON — Scientists figured out how to hide a shot inside a… Continue reading

Stanford probes faculty ties to China gene-edited baby work

Stanford University has started a review of interactions that some faculty members… Continue reading

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Most Read