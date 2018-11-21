Fifty-one women were nominated at the 2018 Women of Excellence Awards. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Alumni Breakfast for Women of Excellence

Breakfast to be held on Thursday in Red Deer

The first annual alumni Breakfast for Women of Excellence will be held at the Radisson on Thursday starting at 7:30 a.m.

Three past award winners will speak at the breakfast to continue the celebration of the women who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.

“Donna Abma is a Women of Excellence alumna and comes to us with a lengthy list of accolades for her work with youth in Central Alberta. Rhonda Elder is an accomplished lawyer – not to mention one of our cherished board members, and Dorothy Dickson was the 2015 lifetime achievement recipient and brings with her a lifetime of knowledge and experience, specifically in the field of environment,” said Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer of the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

She said the Women of Excellence program has introduced Central Albertans to a number of women who continue to make the region a great place to call home.

Nominations for the 2019 Women of Excellence Awards Gala can be found online at www.rddcf.ca.

Women can be recognized in 12 categories.

To date, approximately 300 women have been recognized as pillars in our communities.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Black Friday gaining in popularity
Next story
Updated: Eyewitness describes fatal 2015 Red Deer stabbing

Just Posted

Pumped up over lower gas prices

Many motorists rely on Costco for best local price

Alumni Breakfast for Women of Excellence

Breakfast to be held on Thursday in Red Deer

Black Friday gaining in popularity

Some Red Deer shoppers not keen on Black Friday

B.C. woman driver fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Updated: Eyewitness describes fatal 2015 Red Deer stabbing

Victim was jumped by three men, beaten and stabbed, testifies eyewitness

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Man in life-threatening condition following attack at Pusha T concert, police say

TORONTO — Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds following a… Continue reading

Ikea to cut 7,500 jobs as customer behaviour changes

COPENHAGEN — Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea says it is cutting 7,500… Continue reading

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Most Read