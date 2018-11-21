Breakfast to be held on Thursday in Red Deer

Fifty-one women were nominated at the 2018 Women of Excellence Awards. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The first annual alumni Breakfast for Women of Excellence will be held at the Radisson on Thursday starting at 7:30 a.m.

Three past award winners will speak at the breakfast to continue the celebration of the women who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.

“Donna Abma is a Women of Excellence alumna and comes to us with a lengthy list of accolades for her work with youth in Central Alberta. Rhonda Elder is an accomplished lawyer – not to mention one of our cherished board members, and Dorothy Dickson was the 2015 lifetime achievement recipient and brings with her a lifetime of knowledge and experience, specifically in the field of environment,” said Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer of the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

She said the Women of Excellence program has introduced Central Albertans to a number of women who continue to make the region a great place to call home.

Nominations for the 2019 Women of Excellence Awards Gala can be found online at www.rddcf.ca.

Women can be recognized in 12 categories.

To date, approximately 300 women have been recognized as pillars in our communities.



