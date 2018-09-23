Alzheimer Society’s COFFEE BREAK campaign is back to raise awareness and funds for local programs to help people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Alzheimer Society’s COFFEE BREAK campaign is back

Raising money to help families with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

Alzheimer Society’s COFFEE BREAK campaign is back for its 23rd year to raise awareness and funds for local programs to help people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

“COFFEE BREAK is a national fundraiser. In 23 years they’ve raised over $1 million each year. We typically raise in the Red Deer office $5,000,” said Kerrie Jobs regional lead for community relations at the Red Deer and Central Alberta Alzheimer Society office.

“Other than the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s, this is the other major fundraiser.”

Local programs offered by the Alzheimer Society include seven support groups for spouses or adult children, and activities for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and their caregivers like a walking group that meets regularly at Collicutt Centre and a monthly art program at Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery.

Alzheimer’s disease destroys brain cells which causes thinking ability and memory to deteriorate, and the Red Deer and area Alzheimer Society’s office has 1,089 clients with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.

Jobs said typically about 14 COFFEE BREAKS are held in the region, many of them at seniors facilities.

This year Jobs said she is reaching out to different cultural organizations to spread the word.

“People get a little bit confused when they hear COFFEE BREAK. Really you can turn it into any third party fundraiser that you want. One gal sells popcorn. Another person will have a casual Friday. At schools they throw pies in the principal’s face. There’s bake sales. There’s community garage sales.”

She said the COFFEE BREAK campaign begins in September, but events can be held any month.

Chris Kadler, at IG Private Wealth Management, said his office hosted a COFFEE BREAK last week and has participated for several years.

“It brings everyone in the office together for a bit of a break and to help some of the new people find out about the Alzheimer Society,” Kadler said.

For more information contact Jobs at 403-342-0448, extension 3, or email kjobs@alzheimer.ab.ca.


